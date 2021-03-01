Johnson & Johnson implementation study gains momentum in SA as FDA approves jab
This comes as another 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine touched down at OR Tambo International Airport.
The Johnson &Johnson single-dose vaccine is currently being administered to health workers in South Africa as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
Over the weekend, the Department of Health confirmed that more than 63,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated from the first batch of 80,000 J&J vaccines.
Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, the co-principal investigator on the J&J study, says the FDA's approval of the vaccine is an encouraging development.
This vaccine was tested here in South Africa... so we know that it's effective against the currently circulating variant.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Co-principal investigator - J&J implementation study
It's the first major milestone that the FDA approved it. They often lead in that regard... Hopefully, all will go well for licensure here in South Africa as well.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Co-principal investigator - J&J implementation study
As the tranches of vaccines come in, we'll continue to... vaccinate frontline healthcare workers... Should we have a third wave, we want to be sure that our healthcare force is able to withstand disease and death, and make sure they can stay on their feet.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Co-principal investigator - J&J implementation study
The latest batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived in SA from Belgium in what is expected to become a regular two-weekly delivery.
Additional vaccine sites will be launched across the country as more tranches arrive.
The success with now finding three or four useful, effective vaccines does give hope for an element of [virus] control at least, if not total elimination.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Co-principal investigator - J&J implementation study
We are most likely going to have to make some adjustment and learn to live with itProf Linda-Gail Bekker, Co-principal investigator - J&J implementation study
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
