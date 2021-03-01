The canine casualties of covid: Families can't afford to feed their beloved pets
Pet owners are experiencing the heartbreaking impact of the coronavirus pandemic which for some has meant losing not only their incomes but also their beloved animals too.
A Khayelitsha resident recently took her four-legged friend Nonjana to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic saying she simply could no longer afford to feed her.
Yoliswa Makalima told staff at the clinic that she was forced to hand Nonjana over because she had no money to feed her and wanted the little Staffordshire bullterrier cross to have a better life.
Yoliswa lost her job as a cashier at a grocery store due to Covid-19 restrictions and is the only income earner in her household.
Mdzananda fundraising manager Marcelle Du Plessis says Makalima's story is not unique:
We have seen an increase and it's happening more and more and the owners are really upset about it.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic
People are needing to look after their children, their families and their homes.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic
The best thing you can do is go to an animal welfare organisation and speak to the people there. Often there are specific donations given, like food, which can help.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Thanks to food donations given to Mdzananda, Yoliswa was able to keep Nanjana.
The clinic also admitted the dog to their animal hospital free-of-charge for sterilsation.
Ms Makalima wanted to share her story so that she could be a voice for many animal lovers who find themselves in her situation says Du Plessis.
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is a non-profit veterinary clinic treating up to 1000 pets per month through consultations, hospitilisation, surgery, sterilisation, mobile clinics, an animal ambulance and pet adoptions.
If you would like to support their work a donation can be made to: Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Savings account Reference: Covid Help +Your Name
For more information or to adopt any of the stranded pets contact info@mdzananda.co.za or visit www.mdzananda.co.za.
