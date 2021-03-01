And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to a new collection of superhero stories by Marvel celebrating Black History Month.
The American media franchise has launched Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1 - to celebrate Black heroes in the Marvel universe.
Mashigo, who is also a short-story writer and performer (going under the moniker Black Porcelain) is one of the writers of Kwezi, the local comic book series which follows the life of a teenager with superpowers.
She told CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King she's always been a fan of comics.
My younger brother introduced me to Marvel, DC and the world of superheroes.Mohale Mashigo, Author
And how did she land the Marvel gig?
I'm one of those people, if I want something I won't stop until I get it, so I just kept contacting people and saying 'hey it's me again, here's what I'm working on!"Mohale Mashigo, Author
Eventually, my agent called and said 'Marvel wants to work with you'.Mohale Mashigo, Author
So how does writing comic books compare with writing books?
The process is very different because I sort of take my time when I write novels or short stories and its very much a lonely process.Mohale Mashigo, Author
Which character is Mashigo working on in the comic?
Ironheart/Riri Williams - when they announced the character I thought, wow, one day I want to work with that character.Mohale Mashigo, Author
OMG OMG seeing my name in a Marvel (comic) trailer 😭😭😭. TODAY IS THE DAY ❤❤ https://t.co/Wk1fhryIfw— Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) February 24, 2021
Mashigo has just returned from a fourth-month writing residency in France during which she spent time teaching writing to university students.
Click to listen to Mohale Mashigo talking about her love of colleagues and the importance of black superheros:
