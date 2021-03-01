SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a return to Lockdown Alert Level 1 on Sunday night.
While the tourism industry welcomes the announcement, Ntshona has cautioned restaurants and other hospitality businesses not to become complacent.
He says if the sector does not play its part in keeping Covid-19 infections down, tougher lockdown measures will be brought back.
We need an industry that does not take shortcuts with health and safety protocols.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Filling up your restaurant or whatever business to the brim - because you are trying to make up for lost times - is really shooting yourself in the foot in the long run.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
We want an informed and educated consumer.. so that you can know what to demand and say should things not be in a way that satisfies you.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial health officials are closely monitoring Covid-19 infections and testing wastewater for community surveillance.
He's also warned residents to take responsibility for their own health and safety when out in public spaces such as beaches.
As things open up a little bit more, we as citizens must take a lot more responsibility.... On our beaches, we the citizens have to take responsibility.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We are expanding as fast as we can, our testing of wastewater... We've seen a continually downward trend on parts per million in the wastewater but over the weekend we saw some blips.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
Listen to Sisa Ntshona in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117100463_wide-angle-shot-of-a-restaurant-interior-of-the-bar-counter-and-shelves-of-alcohol-behind-the-bar-.html
