Home
arrow_forward

'Good news this morning, fire lines above Stellenbosch contained'

1 March 2021 2:13 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Fire
Stellenbosch

Agri SA W Cape's Uys van der Westhuizen says wind did not pick up and teams could access higher peaks to address the fire.

Lester Kiewit talks to Uys van der Westhuizen, the rural safety expert and spokesperson at Agri Western Cape.

RELATED: Jonkershoek fire still blazing in mostly inaccessible areas

RELATED: Jonkershoek Update: Fires still burning, but homes and farms safe

We have good news this morning...that some of the fire services made excellent progress containing the fire lines above Stellnebosch.

Uys van der Westhuizen, Spokesperson - Agri Western Cape

He says as of Monday morning there were still a few active fire lines in the Banhoek area.

But the big plus-point for us was that the wind did not pick up as predicted, and that allowed some of the fire teams to get into the higher peaks to address the fire in that area.

Uys van der Westhuizen, Spokesperson - Agri Western Cape

He says the fire fighting teams, disaster management, and the SANDF are doing an excellent job.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




1 March 2021 2:13 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Fire
Stellenbosch

