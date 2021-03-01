'Good news this morning, fire lines above Stellenbosch contained'
Lester Kiewit talks to Uys van der Westhuizen, the rural safety expert and spokesperson at Agri Western Cape.
We have good news this morning...that some of the fire services made excellent progress containing the fire lines above Stellnebosch.Uys van der Westhuizen, Spokesperson - Agri Western Cape
He says as of Monday morning there were still a few active fire lines in the Banhoek area.
But the big plus-point for us was that the wind did not pick up as predicted, and that allowed some of the fire teams to get into the higher peaks to address the fire in that area.Uys van der Westhuizen, Spokesperson - Agri Western Cape
He says the fire fighting teams, disaster management, and the SANDF are doing an excellent job.
