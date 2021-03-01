Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
The South African version of the hugely popular British dating reality show Love Island hits our screens last night, but after a picture of the cast was posted on Twitter, South Africans have been left asking "where are all the black people?"
Here's to a fabulous season 🍍🍍🍍 #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/Hg8g264v01— Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) February 28, 2021
Within hours of the Tweet being posted #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the infamous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.
"Why is [SIC] they only a few black people on the show ???" asked one baffled Twitter user.
While another called for viewers to report the show to the broadcasting regulator for lack of representation.
Please see the contact details in the below link to reach the BCCSA about the gross lack of representation in this show that has SA in its title. We know they're going to blue tick us, but they can't blue tick BCCSA. https://t.co/AFKcrvbJFY— Nkuli Ngqola (@Nkuli_Ngqola) March 1, 2021
There are so many beautiful, attractive, successful and intelligent black people in SA, yet we get Love island orania pic.twitter.com/esfXAuYqFc— Lelam (@Lelam36026703) March 1, 2021
However, a closer look at the full line up of contestants for season 1 of the show appears to paint a more inclusive picture.
But the representation did not go far enough for some people:
Is thimna not black?#confused ya'll need to chill the show just started. And more people are suppose to enter the show.— Melissa Matthews (@_melissamatt) March 1, 2021
