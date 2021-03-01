SA drinkers opted for cheaper beer brands - like Black Label - in 2020





The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, took a big hit in 2020 due to South Africa's various alcohol bans.

While overall booze sales dropped significantly, the brewer says there was a significant move to more affordable beer brands.

As a result, Carling Black Label grew its market share significantly last year, according to Business Insider SA.

Business Insider SA editor Helena Wasserman says price-conscious drinkers took advantage of Black Label's 750ml returnable “quart” bottles.

They saw a shift in Black Label sales because people were more price-conscious they opted for those big returnable 750ml quart bottles. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Black Label actually gained a lot of market share last year. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

The flavoured alcoholic beverages, those Brutal Fruit and Flying Fish brands, also outperformed. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

They [AB InBev] saw big sales slumps in South Africa due to the alcohol sales ban but the underlying demand among consumers was still songs. Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Listen to a round-up of the top Business Insider SA stories here: