SA drinkers opted for cheaper beer brands - like Black Label - in 2020
The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, took a big hit in 2020 due to South Africa's various alcohol bans.
While overall booze sales dropped significantly, the brewer says there was a significant move to more affordable beer brands.
As a result, Carling Black Label grew its market share significantly last year, according to Business Insider SA.
Business Insider SA editor Helena Wasserman says price-conscious drinkers took advantage of Black Label's 750ml returnable “quart” bottles.
They saw a shift in Black Label sales because people were more price-conscious they opted for those big returnable 750ml quart bottles.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
Black Label actually gained a lot of market share last year.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
The flavoured alcoholic beverages, those Brutal Fruit and Flying Fish brands, also outperformed.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
They [AB InBev] saw big sales slumps in South Africa due to the alcohol sales ban but the underlying demand among consumers was still songs.Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
