Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time





The former Naval officer has set a new world record after finishing his solo row two weeks ahead of schedule.

Botha says near-perfect weather conditions helped facilitate his record-breaking crossing, but the relentless weather also made the journey a lot more intense and physically and mentally draining.

RELATED: Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific

The 59-year old says he's still regaining his balance after more than two months at sea with very little rest or proper sleep.

The adventurer undertook the extreme challenge to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

Botha tells CapeTalk that he noticed a concerning lack of marine life during his transatlantic journey.

"The question on my mind is: Are our leaders allowing our oceanic resources to be overexploited?", he ponders

Botha will be arriving back in South Africa on Monday and he's excited to see his loved ones face-to-face.

He tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson that he's already plotting the next adventure!

I had a big benefit from the weather, which was also negative because it made it a quite tough crossing for me. Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

I knew I would have stern winds and stern seas all along, but I didn't expect it to be basically every day. I had two calm days and two calm nights. At all times, the bought was moving around and it was noisy so I could never rest properly. Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

I was pleasantly surprised. There was no pollution. Closer to the coast there was some floating debris but it was really minimal... What I was surprised about was the very little very little aquatic sea life that I saw. `Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

It's amazing. It still feels like a dream, but it's really nice to be on solid ground... I'm still getting used to normal daily routine! Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

Listen to the inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: