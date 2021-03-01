Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has warned establishments that getting lax with Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be detriment... 1 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Local
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
SA drinkers opted for cheaper beer brands - like Black Label - in 2020 Carling Black Label benefited from a shift to more affordable booze brands last year, according to the latest AB InBev results. 1 March 2021 2:31 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
View all Business
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

1 March 2021 3:59 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
world record
Zirk Botha
Cape Town to Rio
solo row
transatlantic row
Cape Town to Brazil

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.

The former Naval officer has set a new world record after finishing his solo row two weeks ahead of schedule.

Botha says near-perfect weather conditions helped facilitate his record-breaking crossing, but the relentless weather also made the journey a lot more intense and physically and mentally draining.

RELATED: Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific

The 59-year old says he's still regaining his balance after more than two months at sea with very little rest or proper sleep.

The adventurer undertook the extreme challenge to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

Botha tells CapeTalk that he noticed a concerning lack of marine life during his transatlantic journey.

"The question on my mind is: Are our leaders allowing our oceanic resources to be overexploited?", he ponders

Botha will be arriving back in South Africa on Monday and he's excited to see his loved ones face-to-face.

He tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson that he's already plotting the next adventure!

I had a big benefit from the weather, which was also negative because it made it a quite tough crossing for me.

Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

I knew I would have stern winds and stern seas all along, but I didn't expect it to be basically every day. I had two calm days and two calm nights. At all times, the bought was moving around and it was noisy so I could never rest properly.

Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

I was pleasantly surprised. There was no pollution. Closer to the coast there was some floating debris but it was really minimal... What I was surprised about was the very little very little aquatic sea life that I saw.

`Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

It's amazing. It still feels like a dream, but it's really nice to be on solid ground... I'm still getting used to normal daily routine!

Zirk Botha, Extreme adventurer

Listen to the inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




1 March 2021 3:59 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
world record
Zirk Botha
Cape Town to Rio
solo row
transatlantic row
Cape Town to Brazil

More from World

And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics

1 March 2021 12:42 PM

Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

28 February 2021 3:10 PM

The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents

28 February 2021 2:10 PM

Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case

25 February 2021 3:35 PM

The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic

25 February 2021 1:10 PM

The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home

24 February 2021 9:24 AM

The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank

23 February 2021 6:38 PM

The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented

22 February 2021 9:04 AM

Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents

28 February 2021 2:10 PM

Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'

28 February 2021 1:36 PM

'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution

28 February 2021 12:09 PM

The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park

27 February 2021 2:54 PM

Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021

27 February 2021 11:48 AM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here

27 February 2021 11:29 AM

Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around

27 February 2021 9:00 AM

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's not just 'Gqeberha' - isiXhosa tutor schools us on pronouncing new EC names

26 February 2021 9:49 AM

isiXhosa tutor Bridgette Khumalo breaks down how to pronounce the newly-named places in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1

Local

'Good news this morning, fire lines above Stellenbosch contained'

SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules

Local

EWN Highlights

Pfizer and AZ COVID-19 jabs 'highly effective' in elderly: UK study

1 March 2021 8:53 PM

World won't vanquish virus this year, says WHO

1 March 2021 8:19 PM

Fifa favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

1 March 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA