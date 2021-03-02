7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson
The cost of new stationery is always one of the biggest headaches facing parents at the start of each new school year. And this year more than ever, there are many families who are going to struggle to meet those costs, thanks to the impact of lockdown. How do you afford new exercise books and exam pads when you aren’t even managing to put food on the table?
At the same time, over the past few weeks we’ve heard from several listeners who are sitting with the opposite problem – a load of stationery they don’t need any more, thanks to children finishing their studies, or in some cases, offices relocating and discovering all kinds of bits and pieces gathering dust in the back of their cupboards.
From Heidi in Rondebosch:
“Maybe there is a listener out there that knows of a school or institution that is looking for second-hand stationery. I have amongst other things, used lever arch files which are still in good condition, scientific calculators which are outdated but still do the job perfectly and I don't know who to give them to.”
From Marguerite in Century City:
We are closing our office and have a lot of old diaries and books that have empty pages and arch lever files that are still in good condition.
It would be a shame to just throw it all away. Please assist if you possibly can
If like Heidi and Marguerite you’d like to help someone who needs assistance with their stationery list, here are some ideas:
1. The Amy Foundation
NPO The Amy Foundation (formerly the Amy Biehl Foundation) has been working with underprivileged learners for more than 2 decades now, providing them with enrichment opportunities. Up to a thousand learners are participating in their programmes at any given time, and they welcome donations of stationery items including books, pens, pencils, paper etc. They also try to add donations of sanitary towels for the girls, so please keep this in mind as well when you are dropping off items. Click on The Amy Foundation or call 021 447 1690
2. The Mustadafin Foundation
Since 2016 the foundation has run an annual stationery collection that supports learners in disadvantaged communities. Anything is welcome, from pens and pencils to flip files, lever arch files, exercise books, exam pads and colouring materials. Contact them via Mustadafin Foundation or 021 633 0010
3. Oasis
This registered NPO and PBO run a number of programmes in marginalised communities, including a football club that helps keep kids in school and motivated to live a healthy lifestyle. They would love donations to assist their club members with their stationery needs Visit Oasis Place or call 021 704 6815
4. Just Grace
This NPO based in Langa works to uplift the local community through a number of programmes for social justice advocacy, entrepreneurial support and youth development. Their Phuhlisa! School strengthening programme helps encourage learners to stay in school, while their youth development programme Qhubeka! supports high school students with academic assistance, mentoring, computer training, post-school preparation, arts and crafts, and coding. To make a donation of stationery, contact Just Grace here.
5. The Rewrite Project
The Rewrite Project will gladly take donations of any unneeded or half-used stationery items – they clean them up and repack them into stationery kits which they pass along to underprivileged schools around the Western Cape.
Don’t forget those half-used exercise books with plenty of good clean paper in the back – the Rewrite Project will collate that paper and ensure it is turned into a neat and tidy new exercise book. Visit the Rewrite Project on Facebook WhatsApp Melody on 0727919454
Click here to listen to the interview with Pippa Hudson talking to Melody Hendricks, founder of the Rewrite Project
6. Iphepha for Pupils
Iphepha for Pupils is a registered NPO that tries to alleviate the stationery burden on underprivileged pupils and their parents. Started by Somerset West psychologist Heloise Breytenbach-Uys in a bid to help just a handful of domestic workers in its first year, it has grown in size and scale to help many other parents meet their children’s stationery needs.
You can make a donation of new or pre-loved stationery, and better still, encourage your school to set up a donation box and encourage your fellow pupils to contribute.
Visit Iphepha or call 082 299 6072
7. The Paper Project
Our listener Jane started The Paper Project a few years ago – she collects unused exercise book pages and passes them on to schools in need.
Jane is still hoping to find a printing company that will help bind the pages into simple exam pads, so if any listeners can assist, she’d love your help!
You can contact Jane at jane@projecto.co.za
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jovannig/jovannig1501/jovannig150100468/35482643-row-of-students-in-a-primary-interracial-classroom-afro-american-girl-paying-attention-to-the-teache.jpg
More from Local
Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection?
Witnesses to a gang shooting in Cape Town at the weekend claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters.Read More
Easter period may have bearing on magnitude and timing of third wave: Prof Madhi
The public’s behaviour over the Easter period will influence the severity and timing of the expected third wave, says Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row
Dentlinger and eNCA were accused of racism last week after the reporter appeared to treat black and white politicians differently.Read More
[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons
The famous Cape Chacma baboon was sent to the Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary in Limpopo just over 40 days ago.Read More
99% of Jonkershoek Valley fires contained - latest
The Jonkershoek Valley fires have torn through close to 14 000 hectares of land over the past week.Read More
Internet faster than usual? Here's why...
Millions of customers are getting faster internet, but what does 'faster' really mean, asks Refilwe Moloto?Read More
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?
Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.Read More
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality
Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.Read More
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.Read More
SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules
SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has warned establishments that getting lax with Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be detrimental to the entire industry.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time
Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.Read More
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents
Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.Read More
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'
'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.Read More
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution
The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.Read More
[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around
Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More