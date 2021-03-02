7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson





The cost of new stationery is always one of the biggest headaches facing parents at the start of each new school year. And this year more than ever, there are many families who are going to struggle to meet those costs, thanks to the impact of lockdown. How do you afford new exercise books and exam pads when you aren’t even managing to put food on the table?

At the same time, over the past few weeks we’ve heard from several listeners who are sitting with the opposite problem – a load of stationery they don’t need any more, thanks to children finishing their studies, or in some cases, offices relocating and discovering all kinds of bits and pieces gathering dust in the back of their cupboards.

From Heidi in Rondebosch:

“Maybe there is a listener out there that knows of a school or institution that is looking for second-hand stationery. I have amongst other things, used lever arch files which are still in good condition, scientific calculators which are outdated but still do the job perfectly and I don't know who to give them to.”

From Marguerite in Century City:

We are closing our office and have a lot of old diaries and books that have empty pages and arch lever files that are still in good condition.

It would be a shame to just throw it all away. Please assist if you possibly can

If like Heidi and Marguerite you’d like to help someone who needs assistance with their stationery list, here are some ideas:

1. The Amy Foundation

NPO The Amy Foundation (formerly the Amy Biehl Foundation) has been working with underprivileged learners for more than 2 decades now, providing them with enrichment opportunities. Up to a thousand learners are participating in their programmes at any given time, and they welcome donations of stationery items including books, pens, pencils, paper etc. They also try to add donations of sanitary towels for the girls, so please keep this in mind as well when you are dropping off items. Click on The Amy Foundation or call 021 447 1690

2. The Mustadafin Foundation

Since 2016 the foundation has run an annual stationery collection that supports learners in disadvantaged communities. Anything is welcome, from pens and pencils to flip files, lever arch files, exercise books, exam pads and colouring materials. Contact them via Mustadafin Foundation or 021 633 0010

3. Oasis

This registered NPO and PBO run a number of programmes in marginalised communities, including a football club that helps keep kids in school and motivated to live a healthy lifestyle. They would love donations to assist their club members with their stationery needs Visit Oasis Place or call 021 704 6815

4. Just Grace

This NPO based in Langa works to uplift the local community through a number of programmes for social justice advocacy, entrepreneurial support and youth development. Their Phuhlisa! School strengthening programme helps encourage learners to stay in school, while their youth development programme Qhubeka! supports high school students with academic assistance, mentoring, computer training, post-school preparation, arts and crafts, and coding. To make a donation of stationery, contact Just Grace here.

5. The Rewrite Project

The Rewrite Project will gladly take donations of any unneeded or half-used stationery items – they clean them up and repack them into stationery kits which they pass along to underprivileged schools around the Western Cape.

Don’t forget those half-used exercise books with plenty of good clean paper in the back – the Rewrite Project will collate that paper and ensure it is turned into a neat and tidy new exercise book. Visit the Rewrite Project on Facebook WhatsApp Melody on 0727919454

Click here to listen to the interview with Pippa Hudson talking to Melody Hendricks, founder of the Rewrite Project

6. Iphepha for Pupils

Iphepha for Pupils is a registered NPO that tries to alleviate the stationery burden on underprivileged pupils and their parents. Started by Somerset West psychologist Heloise Breytenbach-Uys in a bid to help just a handful of domestic workers in its first year, it has grown in size and scale to help many other parents meet their children’s stationery needs.

You can make a donation of new or pre-loved stationery, and better still, encourage your school to set up a donation box and encourage your fellow pupils to contribute.

Visit Iphepha or call 082 299 6072

7. The Paper Project

Our listener Jane started The Paper Project a few years ago – she collects unused exercise book pages and passes them on to schools in need.

Jane is still hoping to find a printing company that will help bind the pages into simple exam pads, so if any listeners can assist, she’d love your help!

You can contact Jane at jane@projecto.co.za