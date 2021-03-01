'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe dismissed the corruption case against ANC MP Bongani Bongo on Friday.
The former state security minister was accused of offering a bribe to former parliamentary legal advisor advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara in an attempt to derail Parliament's Eskom inquiry back in 2017.
Last week, the embattled judge Hlophe ruled that the State had failed to produce sufficient evidence and he dismissed the case.
RELATED: Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy'
Former ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler says there were various deficiencies in the "patently dishonest judgment".
Kriegler, the chairperson of Freedom Under Law (FUL), says judge Hlophe did not make an honest evaluation of the evidence when he ruled in Bongo's favour.
"He is a danger on the bench as we have now seen", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
Kriegler and the FUL have reiterated their calls for Hlophe to be suspended while he faces a barrage of allegations involving incompetence, wrongdoing, and abuse of power.
RELATED: Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him
Freedom Under Law is concerned with the fact that there is sitting on the bench in Cape Town as the judge president a person who long since should have been removed, as now evidenced by this latest aberration.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
It's a cut-and-dry case calling quite clearly for an answer and a pretty convincing answer from the accused, but not for judge Hlophe.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
The test in law is perfectly clear: You do not discharge a person at the end of a prosecution case if there is evidence on the record that a reasonable judge, acting carefully could find is sufficient to convict.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
In this case, Mr Vanara told the court that he had this conversation with Mr Bongo who made this corrupt proposal to him. He rejected it.... Mr Bongo has not been asked to respond to that evidence supported by the evidence of the other three government officials of Parliament.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Twitter/@SAgovnews
More from Politics
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'
'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.Read More
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming
Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society.Read More
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.Read More
eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
News broadcaster eNCA has issued a statement defending their journalist Lindsay Dentlinger amid online backlash over alleged racism.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution'
Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel.Read More
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'
#eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More