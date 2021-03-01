SA govt must urgently pass Tobacco Control Bill to crack down on vaping - prof

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has warned establishments that getting lax with Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be detriment... 1 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Local
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
SA drinkers opted for cheaper beer brands - like Black Label - in 2020 Carling Black Label benefited from a shift to more affordable booze brands last year, according to the latest AB InBev results. 1 March 2021 2:31 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
View all Business
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

SA govt must urgently pass Tobacco Control Bill to crack down on vaping - prof

1 March 2021 6:28 PM
by Qama Qukula

Tobacco researcher Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf says new research on e-cigarettes has emphasised the need to speedily pass the bill into law.

More than two years have passed since the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill closed for public comments in August 2018.

However, South Africa's government still has not made any progress in finalising the bill.

The bill aims to impose a 100% ban on smoking in public areas and regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, among other measures.

Researcher Professor Lekan Ayo-Yusuf says the bill is in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on tobacco control best practices.

RELATED: Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law

Ayo-Yusuf is the director of the Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research (ATIM) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU).

According to the professor, the unregulated e-cigarette industry has further taken hold in South Africa while the government takes its time with implementing much-needed laws.

He says regulations are needed to protect the country's youth from the health-related harms associated with e-cigarette addiction.

RELATED: SA needs tighter controls on e-cigarettes, says lung researcher

It's over two years now... I really don't know why the government hesitated to pass the bill.

Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

The bill is meant to get our current traditional tobacco or cigarette regulations up to date with the WHO framework for tobacco control as well as to get a regulatory environment for e-cigarettes and novel products.

Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

There some aspects [in the bill] that have not been addressed such as flavours, both for the traditional products and for e-cigarettes. We know that flavours are quite important in driving use... You want to make sure that you can drive the use down.

Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

Generally, it's a good bill. That's why waiting for so long while people die or take up the habit is rather unfortunate.

Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




1 March 2021 6:28 PM
by Qama Qukula

Trending

Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1

Local

'Good news this morning, fire lines above Stellenbosch contained'

SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules

Local

EWN Highlights

Pfizer and AZ COVID-19 jabs 'highly effective' in elderly: UK study

1 March 2021 8:53 PM

World won't vanquish virus this year, says WHO

1 March 2021 8:19 PM

Fifa favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

1 March 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA