SA govt must urgently pass Tobacco Control Bill to crack down on vaping - prof





More than two years have passed since the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill closed for public comments in August 2018.

However, South Africa's government still has not made any progress in finalising the bill.

The bill aims to impose a 100% ban on smoking in public areas and regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, among other measures.

Researcher Professor Lekan Ayo-Yusuf says the bill is in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on tobacco control best practices.

Ayo-Yusuf is the director of the Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research (ATIM) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU).

According to the professor, the unregulated e-cigarette industry has further taken hold in South Africa while the government takes its time with implementing much-needed laws.

He says regulations are needed to protect the country's youth from the health-related harms associated with e-cigarette addiction.

It's over two years now... I really don't know why the government hesitated to pass the bill. Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

The bill is meant to get our current traditional tobacco or cigarette regulations up to date with the WHO framework for tobacco control as well as to get a regulatory environment for e-cigarettes and novel products. Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

There some aspects [in the bill] that have not been addressed such as flavours, both for the traditional products and for e-cigarettes. We know that flavours are quite important in driving use... You want to make sure that you can drive the use down. Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

Generally, it's a good bill. That's why waiting for so long while people die or take up the habit is rather unfortunate. Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, Director - ATIM (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University)

