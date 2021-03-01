SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial
ParcelNinja started in 2014 and has grown very rapidly.
I guess it was the right place at the right time when you have this e-commerce boom or rush and you happen to be in front of that trend, it makes life a little bit easier.Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja
A number of ParcelNinja's clients used the logistics company to manage their e-commerce distribution and warehousing, he explains.
With the Covid pandemic, we saw a huge uptick in the number of people purchasing online.Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja
We have seen about a 400% increase in the number of orders we process.Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja
Our revenue is up about 60 -70% over the last few months and we foresee in the next year similar growth numbers.Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja
ParcelNinja manages warehouse and distribution logistics for about 100 e-commerce sites in South Africa, he says.
They trust us to pick, pack, fill, deliver and manage the entire process on their behalf.Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja
Listen to the interview with Justin Drennan from ParcelNinja in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110721604_view-of-warehouse-goods-stock.html?term=packaging&vti=ldr4nhvnl8orysjhhm-1-1
