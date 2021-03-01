No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water





No more food allowed to be served on domestic airlines states the Government Gazette.

Is this the death knell for airline food companies such as Siyathemba asks Bruce Whitfield.

We just got the Government Gazette, and with no notice, we were just informed that with immediate effect, we are not allowed to serve any food on domestic airlines. Sonette Joubert, MD - Siyathemba Inflight Catering

The worst part of everything is that we have just recovered after the whole Covid that we have been closed. Sonette Joubert, MD - Siyathemba Inflight Catering

As the smallest airline caterer, Siyathemba caters specifically for SA Airlink, she says.

And now we get a blow like this. From tomorrow we have to close our shop, and I have to say I am still in shock. Sonette Joubert, MD - Siyathemba Inflight Catering

So, you can take your mask off to drink water in flight, but may not eat food?

Joubert says there has been no explanation.

We have had a look at the gazette and it states that the three international airports King Shaka, OR Tambo, and Cape Town)...are not allowed to serve food. But nowhere was it mentioned about Lanseria or Kruger International airports. Sonette Joubert, MD - Siyathemba Inflight Catering

She says tomorrow she will talk to staff and arrange temporary leave, but hopes someone will fight for them, her staff, families, and suppliers who rely on the company.

We are a BEE company, 51% black-owned and proudly South Africa. Sonette Joubert, MD - Siyathemba Inflight Catering

It's heartbreaking. Why now? Sonette Joubert, MD - Siyathemba Inflight Catering

