Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?

Today at 13:07
On the couch with Portia Mavhungu - Developer of ParaTube
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Portia Mavhungu
Today at 13:33
Travel - Mount Camdeboo Game Reserve's Cheetah Rehab Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Iain Buchanan
Today at 13:43
Unhappy with your matric? There's hope
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Eloise Nolte - The MD of College SA
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Budgeting)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Wonga Ntshinga
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
Today at 14:40
Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy le Roux
Today at 14:50
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
Today at 18:08
VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
Today at 18:09
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants Public consultations are under way on a draft policy document aimed at strengthening and professionalising SA's civil service. 2 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection? Witnesses to a gang shooting in Cape Town at the weekend claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters. 2 March 2021 12:19 PM
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
View all Local
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?

2 March 2021 7:14 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Post Office
haji mohamed dawjee
letters

Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.

People just don’t mail things anymore writes Daily Maverick columnist Haji Mohamed Dawjee in her latest piece for the publication.

However, she was filled with joy recently when opening her letterbox to discover two different envelopes from friends from overseas.

"One was delivered from the UK and had a beautiful but strange Catholic- inspired stamp and the red envelope was delivered from the States...oh the joy!"

There's this beautiful nostalgia about the past and handwritten letters...

Haji Mohamed Dawjee, South African columnist/Author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa

I think to see something so personal in the post, in someone's own handwriting is like having a different kind of personal conversation...

Haji Mohamed Dawjee, South African columnist/Author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa

Dawjee says the advance of technology has all but done away with the personal touch of writing letters and, she adds, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased our reliance on technology as a means of communication.

Often when we send whatsapp or email it's so rote, we're like robots about it.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee, South African columnist/Author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa

Dawjee says there's a great deal of humanity in sitting down and putting pen to paper.

You can read the full Daily Maverick article here:

Check out the full conversation with author and columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee by clicking below:




