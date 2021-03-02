Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?
People just don’t mail things anymore writes Daily Maverick columnist Haji Mohamed Dawjee in her latest piece for the publication.
However, she was filled with joy recently when opening her letterbox to discover two different envelopes from friends from overseas.
"One was delivered from the UK and had a beautiful but strange Catholic- inspired stamp and the red envelope was delivered from the States...oh the joy!"
There's this beautiful nostalgia about the past and handwritten letters...Haji Mohamed Dawjee, South African columnist/Author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa
I think to see something so personal in the post, in someone's own handwriting is like having a different kind of personal conversation...Haji Mohamed Dawjee, South African columnist/Author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa
Dawjee says the advance of technology has all but done away with the personal touch of writing letters and, she adds, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased our reliance on technology as a means of communication.
Often when we send whatsapp or email it's so rote, we're like robots about it.Haji Mohamed Dawjee, South African columnist/Author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a Brown Woman in a White South Africa
Dawjee says there's a great deal of humanity in sitting down and putting pen to paper.
You can read the full Daily Maverick article here:
Check out the full conversation with author and columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee by clicking below:
