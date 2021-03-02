Internet faster than usual? Here's why...





March started off well for nearly 2.5 million Openserve customers who saw an increase to their fibre internet speeds.

In some cases, customers would have seen speeds double and the good news is that, unlike during lockdown, the increases are permanent.

Fibre internet typically has two providers in the case of Openserve they sell wholesale to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who then sell to the customer.

Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Axxess, Supersonic, and Mweb customers are likely to already be feeling the difference in speed.

Refilwe Moloto gets the lowdown from tech expert Jan Vermeulen.

It's not a 100% win because the fact is someone has to pay for the cost increase on your ISP side. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

So if Telkom hasn't passed on a similar wholesale fee increase two ISPs go hand-in-hand with its line speed fees then the ISPs end up losing. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

And in this case, Telkom did not pass on a corresponding wholesale increase to the ISPs and so it's not as simple as your speeds are going to double. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

The ISPs are going to have to play a very careful balancing game to increase people's speeds and ensure that they don't take it into their revenue. Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Want to know more about Openserve and internet speeds? Click below and check out the full podcast: