Internet faster than usual? Here's why...

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
The call to drink responsibly is not enough
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr David Harrison
Today at 08:21
Update on Jonkershoek Fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Witnesses to gang violence intimidated
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Animal lover started the Youth Pet Care in Lavender Hill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
nazrudeen Adams
Today at 11:05
Judge John Hlope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:27
Freedom Under Law: Calls for suspension of Judge Hlophe following his dismissal of Bongani Bongo's corruption case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Internet faster than usual? Here's why... Millions of customers are getting faster internet, but what does 'faster' really mean, asks Refilwe Moloto? 2 March 2021 7:36 AM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Local

Internet faster than usual? Here's why...

2 March 2021 7:36 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Internet
ADSL
ISP
Openserve

Millions of customers are getting faster internet, but what does 'faster' really mean, asks Refil

March started off well for nearly 2.5 million Openserve customers who saw an increase to their fibre internet speeds.

In some cases, customers would have seen speeds double and the good news is that, unlike during lockdown, the increases are permanent.

Fibre internet typically has two providers in the case of Openserve they sell wholesale to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who then sell to the customer.

Afrihost, Cool Ideas, Axxess, Supersonic, and Mweb customers are likely to already be feeling the difference in speed.

Refilwe Moloto gets the lowdown from tech expert Jan Vermeulen.

It's not a 100% win because the fact is someone has to pay for the cost increase on your ISP side.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

So if Telkom hasn't passed on a similar wholesale fee increase two ISPs go hand-in-hand with its line speed fees then the ISPs end up losing.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

And in this case, Telkom did not pass on a corresponding wholesale increase to the ISPs and so it's not as simple as your speeds are going to double.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

The ISPs are going to have to play a very careful balancing game to increase people's speeds and ensure that they don't take it into their revenue.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Want to know more about Openserve and internet speeds? Click below and check out the full podcast:




Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?

2 March 2021 7:14 AM

Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.

Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality

1 March 2021 8:47 PM

Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.

Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity

1 March 2021 1:40 PM

A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.

SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules

1 March 2021 1:04 PM

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has warned establishments that getting lax with Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be detrimental to the entire industry.

And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics

1 March 2021 12:42 PM

Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.

Johnson & Johnson implementation study gains momentum in SA as FDA approves jab

1 March 2021 11:15 AM

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine for emergency use in the US.

The canine casualties of covid: Families can't afford to feed their beloved pets

1 March 2021 10:52 AM

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha says families are struggling to afford food for their pets since the lockdown.

Cop killings: 'Our police are not protected' - Popcru

1 March 2021 9:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks Popcru's Richard Mamabolo about the apparent rise in police killings in the country.

Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1

1 March 2021 9:02 AM

The onset of winter and slow roll-out of the vaccine programme also likely to contribute to a third surge says expert.

Agriprenuer 'heartbroken' as vandals target Mfuleni-based farming start-up

1 March 2021 7:25 AM

Ncumisa Mkabile is a self-taught farmer whose greenhouse in Mfuleni was attacked by vandals last month.

Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1

Local

'Good news this morning, fire lines above Stellenbosch contained'

No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water

Business

Internet faster than usual? Here's why...

Local

EWN Highlights

Koko denies Salim Essa paid R100k to reroute his family from Indonesia to Dubai

2 March 2021 8:26 AM

More than 400 acts of violence against COVID health workers in 2020: report

2 March 2021 7:48 AM

All 279 kidnapped Nigerian students released: governor

2 March 2021 7:46 AM

