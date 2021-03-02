99% of Jonkershoek Valley fires contained - latest
More than a week after fires began raging in the Jonkershoek Valley officials have confirmed on Tuesday that the majority of them have been bought under control.
We confirm 99% of the fire in the Stellenbosch mountains has been contained and this is wonderful news.Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality
There is a small 1% smouldering corner in the Banhoek Kloof that's proving difficult to get to and stubborn to put out.Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality
Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto says crews continued working through the night to contain the fires and says the weather was on their side.
The light rains of last night did aid our firefighters. It was nice and cool, the guys could make good progress.Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality
The fires have torn through close to 14 000 hectares of land over the past week.
The fires have to be dead for 48 hours before we can declare the area safe.Jo-Ann Otto, Spokesperson - Cape Winelands District Municipality
RELATED: Jonkershoek Update: Fires still burning, but homes and farms safe
