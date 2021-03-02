eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row
The eNCA reporter at the centre of the recent mask race row has apologised for the 'disrespect' and 'outrage' caused by the incident.
Lindsay Dentlinger was labeled a racist and accused of unconscious bias last week when footage of a post-budget briefing showed her treating two politicians - one black, one white - differently in respect of their wearing masks.
Dentlinger allowed Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald to conduct his interview without one but asked UDM Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to keep his on.
How media treat Europeans vs how they treat Africans. 🤮@eNCA #BudgetSpeech2021 pic.twitter.com/9VrvvfyTQe— thabang350 (@Thabang_350) February 24, 2021
Other videos later emerged appearing to show Dentlinger consistently treating white politicians differently from their black counterparts.
On Thursday eNCA managing director John Bailey denied that the reporter's actions were 'racially motivated or with malicious intent' and claimed the incident "represents an inaccurate and unfair image of her work,”.
During an interview with JJ Tabane on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane programme Dentlinger said “I totally acknowledge the outrage and I apologise for the disrespect it has caused to the people who don’t deserve to be drawn into this,”.
But added, "I have been called out to acknowledge my unconscious bias. What about the unconscious bias of people who have based this entire furore on the fact that they perceived me to [be] white and therefore I was acting in a racist manner?"
Meanwhile, the African National Congress says it will march on eNCA head office in Johannesburg this morning (Tuesday) as part of its 'nationwide campaign against the scourge of racism in South Africa'.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will lead the picket to the broadcaster's studios in Hyde Park.
@MYANC Comrade Jessie Duarte will today, Tuesday, 2nd of March 2021, lead a picket to ENCA head office in Johannesburg as part of our nationwide campaign against the scourge of racism in South Africa.#BlackLivesMatter #NoToRacism #ANCsaysNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/4ymwc98I9Y— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 2, 2021
#NoToRacism ANC members are picketing outside eNCA offices on Summit road. This follows videos of journalist Lindsay Dentlinger’s behaviour last week, asking only black MP’s to put on their masks. pic.twitter.com/PJxhQ56sgn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021
The UDM has laid a complaint against the broadcaster with both the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa and the SA Human Rights Commission over the incident.
