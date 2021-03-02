[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons





Kataza, the baboon was relocated to Tokai in 2020 and then brought back to his natal troop area of Slangkop after over 80 days after failing to integrate into the new troop.

As he wandered around the streets of Kommetjie, Capri, Fish Hoek, Glencairn, and other suburbs of the South peninsula eating food out of bins, some residents became increasingly intolerant.

In January, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and City of Cape Town met and the process was finalised to move the baboon to Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo.

Kataza has spent the required 40 days in quarantine at the facility and on Monday he was released into the semi-wild enclosure with a number of other baboons brought there because of similar circumstances or who had been orphaned.

Kataza highlighted the plight of all baboons and other wildlife whose habitats have been increasingly encroached upon by human urban development.

Issues around the need for a better baboon management plan continue to be raised, as well as an urgent solution to waste management on the urban edge where overflowing bins remain an attractant to wildife.

Watch below as the majestic Kataza swagger out of his quarantine enclosure. Riverside's Lynne Venter says it was an emotional moment for all involved.

Watch below as Kataza makes a couple of Wahoos a few days before he was released from quarantine as he watched the troop around him through the fence. What an amazing sound!

