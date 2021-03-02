Easter period may have bearing on magnitude and timing of third wave: Prof Madhi





Prof Madhi says the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections is inevitable, regardless of which lockdown level South Africa is placed under.

However, the vaccinology expert says public behaviour will have a bearing on how soon and how hard the third wave hits.

He believes that the next wave of Covid-19 infections could take place at the end of May and early June.

Prof Madhi explains that indoor gatherings during the colder winter months could drastically increase the transmission of the virus.

We are probably going to experience a resurgence and it's just about what happens during the Easter period particularly, which will probably influence the timing of the resurgence and possibly the magnitude as well. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

As we head into the cooler months of the year in May/June, people are more likely to gather indoors, in poorly ventilated spaces... It's going to lead to an increase in transmission of the virus. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

There is no way that Covid-19 is going to disappear, irrespective of whether we are at Level 3 or going back to Level 1. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

If we are not careful, allowing for those sorts of mass gatherings [under Level 1] lends itself to superspreader events which could lead to a resurgence must sooner than later. Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

Listen to Prof Shabir Madhi on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: