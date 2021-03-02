Streaming issues? Report here
Gauteng Provincial Legislature Programming Committee hears the DA's motion of no confidence (MONC) in Premier, David Makhura.
Diageo SA launches #WeChoose to help Liquor Traders
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Move to Level 1 – Lifeline for restaurants and hotels
What processes are now due to follow since the announcement that the impeachment of Public Protector (PP) Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is about to get under way..
AUDIO: Freedom Under Law has called for the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe to be suspended following his decision to acquit ANC MP Bongani Bongo of corruption charges. Bongani speaks to Justice Johann Kriegler, Chairperson of Freedom Under Law.
Bheki Cele visits the Western Cape this after two more police officers were killed in the Province.
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Public Libraries of the City of Johannesburg will open on the 8th of March 2021 for normal operating hours.
On the couch -
Travel -
Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options?
Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz
VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million.
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
Market Commentary
Spur Corporation interim results
A business is a being too
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Africa Business Focus
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
Easter period may have bearing on magnitude and timing of third wave: Prof Madhi

2 March 2021 10:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Professor Shabir Madhi
COVID-19
covid-19 infections
Third wave
Prof Madhi
Covid-19 third wave

The public’s behaviour over the Easter period will influence the severity and timing of the expected third wave, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Prof Madhi says the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections is inevitable, regardless of which lockdown level South Africa is placed under.

However, the vaccinology expert says public behaviour will have a bearing on how soon and how hard the third wave hits.

He believes that the next wave of Covid-19 infections could take place at the end of May and early June.

Prof Madhi explains that indoor gatherings during the colder winter months could drastically increase the transmission of the virus.

We are probably going to experience a resurgence and it's just about what happens during the Easter period particularly, which will probably influence the timing of the resurgence and possibly the magnitude as well.

Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

As we head into the cooler months of the year in May/June, people are more likely to gather indoors, in poorly ventilated spaces... It's going to lead to an increase in transmission of the virus.

Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

There is no way that Covid-19 is going to disappear, irrespective of whether we are at Level 3 or going back to Level 1.

Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

If we are not careful, allowing for those sorts of mass gatherings [under Level 1] lends itself to superspreader events which could lead to a resurgence must sooner than later.

Prof Shabir Madhi, Director - Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit (SA Medical Research Council)

Listen to Prof Shabir Madhi on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




