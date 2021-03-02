New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants





The draft policy, known as the National Implementation Framework towards the professionalisation of the Public Service, is aimed at rooting out corruption in the public service and creating an efficient state.

It includes proposed changes to government recruitment practices, the introduction of competency assessments, integrity tests, and sterner consequence managment steps.

Local Government analyst Kevin Allan says although the framework is an encouraging move, there are already existing laws and policies in place to address incompetence and corruption.

He cites Section 57of the Municipal Systems Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act as existing laws that are not being properly enforced.

Our problem is that we need good capacity, we need people with good qualifications, but more importantly that, we need people to be held accountable. Kevin Allan, Local Government analyst

There are lots of examples where you have senior officials, municipal managers, CFOs where people are not held accountable and stay in their position... Even worse, not only are they incompetent, there are issues of corruption and criminality. Kevin Allan, Local Government analyst

Ultimately, accountability is the issue here... I think it's good to have a framework in place to guide us.. Kevin Allan, Local Government analyst

If I was cynical, I would say that we already have a range of such rules in local government... What we don't have is anyone enforcing these rules and regulations. Kevin Allan, Local Government analyst

We need the President, Ministers, provincial MECs, and departments to enforce existing rules in existing legislation. If we have that, we'll be successful in getting rid of bad apples. Kevin Allan, Local Government analyst

Dr. Florencia Belvedere of the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari) agrees that the policy does not offer enough in terms of the practical implementation process.

Belvedere says that the policy framework needs to provide more detail to ensure that it becomes an effective tool.

The problem is that the framework at present doesn't give us much detail on how to take those aspirations forward. Dr. Florencia Belvedere, Programme Consultant - Public Affairs Research Institute

We welcome this idea of having this framework... but there really isn't a lot of detail. Dr. Florencia Belvedere, Programme Consultant - Public Affairs Research Institute

