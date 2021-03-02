Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection?





It was another bloody weekend on the Cape Flats, following the spate of mass shootings in Mitchells Plain.

Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, visited Mitchells Plain SAPS to look at their efforts in curbing gang violence in surrounding communities.

He also paid a visit to some of the families of the deceased and injured.

It follows reports that some residents claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters.

CapeTalk listener Charles phoned the Kieno Kammies Show on Wednesday to share his story.

He says his nephew's girlfriend, a mother-of-two, was shot dead outside her workplace in Epping last year and since then deceased's colleagues are now facing intimidation from local gangsters.

The gangsters are actually coming to the workplace to come and find out who the witnesses are. Charles, listener

My guess is that they also want to take out these people, that's the only reason why they go there. Charles, listener

The cops never came out once to investigate why these people are now coming to the workplace. Charles, listener

So, what is being done to protect witnesses in gang-related cases?

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist

Access to a witness protection programme is not only through the police. It can also be through an NGO or the NPA. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Witness protection doesn't always have to take the form of relocating somebody... Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Unfortunately, often it does require you to completely change your life and cut other people out of your life. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Despite the scourge of gangstersim and gang-related crime in Cape Town, de Klerk says jail isn't the only option for criminals.

For a lot of the proxy gangs and for children there should be other forms of incarceration. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

That may include sending them out to a house on a farm somewhere in the middle of nowhere, rather than locking them up in a central lockdown. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis