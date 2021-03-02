Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel





An independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde has found there is enough evidence to institute removal proceedings against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Lester Kiewit talks to the chairperson of the Justice Portfolio Committee Bulelani Magwanishe.

A two-thirds majority by the House is needed to pass the resolution. Bulelani Magwanishe, Chair - Justice Portfolio Committee

He says the matter is no longer with the Justice Committee.

When the matter was with us we said the rules have to be developed to deal with the issue, and now in terms of the rules, a new committee altogether will have to deal with this issue - and it is called Section 194 Committee. Bulelani Magwanishe, Chair - Justice Portfolio Committee

It will therefore be up to the Section 194 Committee to assess all evidence before it as well as Mkhwebane's submission, to decide if misconduct, incompetency, or incapacity exists, he says.

Listen to the interview with Bulelani Magwanishe in the audio below: