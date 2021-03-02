Meet Nazrudeen Adams, the brains behind a pet care project in Lavender Hill





The 24-year-old started Youth Pet Care in October last year and he works with a team of young volunteers in the community.

Youth Pet Care supports struggling pet owners, raises awareness about animal welfare, and "teaches each the new generation about caring for animals to stop future animal cruelty".

The initiative focuses on providing pet food to families in need, tick and flea dip for dogs, transport services to and from the vet, as well as fundraising to cover veterinary costs for pet owners who can't afford it.

Adams says his project does outreach in other areas including Westlake, Hout Bay, and Mitchells Plain.

His initiative is supported through donations and by other organisations including the Guardians of the National Treasure, Rescue Obsessed and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

The animal lover says he is currently unemployed and that he wants to take his venture further to become a registered NPO.

Our main purpose is helping the people that can afford vet bill or to take the dog to the vet. Nazrudeen Adams, Founder - Youth Pet Care

I go around and take your dog with a bicycle to the SPCA or I'll call Rescue Obsessed and they'll Uber you to and from the vet and pay the vet bill. Nazrudeen Adams, Founder - Youth Pet Care

Many people come to us with dogs that don't get food then we'll give them food that we receive from donatons. Nazrudeen Adams, Founder - Youth Pet Care

