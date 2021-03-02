Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Court papers submitted reveals that private sector will be able to purchase Covid vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum
Today at 16:55
New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sumarie Roodt - co-chair of Silicon Cape
Today at 17:05
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
Today at 17:10
ENCA's handling of journalist's racist behavior
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke
Today at 17:20
Covid third wave may hit sooner than expected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
DA leader John Steenhuisen: Could we work with the ANC? Yes, absolutely’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:45
Pinelands High School: Journey to a new school crest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Campbell - Principal of Pinelands High
Bethany Toohey - Chairperson of RCL
Today at 18:11
This is why VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
Today at 18:13
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools. 2 March 2021 4:25 PM
New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants Public consultations are under way on a draft policy document aimed at strengthening and professionalising SA's civil service. 2 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection? Witnesses to a gang shooting in Cape Town at the weekend claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters. 2 March 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement

2 March 2021 4:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Competition Commission
school uniform monopolies
SGBs
Memorandum of Understanding
DBE
MOU
school uniforms

A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools.

The Competition Commission and School Governing Body (SGB) associations signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga says the agreement is meant to strengthen regulations on the procurement of school uniforms and other learning-related goods and services.

This is the culmination of the work that we have been doing as the Commission, working with various stakeholders including the National Department of Basic Education as well as the association of School Governing Bodies.

Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

In the main what we have been doing is to make sure that root out anti-competitive practices in the procurement of school uniforms.

Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

The intention really is not to dictate on the school uniform design but rather to advocate for principles of affordability, acceptability, and inclusivity in terms of school uniforms.

Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

We want to make a call to parents to be vigilant but also we are making a call to SGBs to be cognisant of the cost issue when designing these uniforms and other goods.

Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:




2 March 2021 4:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Competition Commission
school uniform monopolies
SGBs
Memorandum of Understanding
DBE
MOU
school uniforms

More from Local

New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants

2 March 2021 1:00 PM

Public consultations are under way on a draft policy document aimed at strengthening and professionalising SA's civil service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection?

2 March 2021 12:19 PM

Witnesses to a gang shooting in Cape Town at the weekend claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson

2 March 2021 10:58 AM

Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Easter period may have bearing on magnitude and timing of third wave: Prof Madhi

2 March 2021 10:35 AM

The public’s behaviour over the Easter period will influence the severity and timing of the expected third wave, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row

2 March 2021 10:29 AM

Dentlinger and eNCA were accused of racism last week after the reporter appeared to treat black and white politicians differently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons

2 March 2021 10:13 AM

The famous Cape Chacma baboon was sent to the Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary in Limpopo just over 40 days ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

99% of Jonkershoek Valley fires contained - latest

2 March 2021 9:12 AM

The Jonkershoek Valley fires have torn through close to 14 000 hectares of land over the past week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Internet faster than usual? Here's why...

2 March 2021 7:36 AM

Millions of customers are getting faster internet, but what does 'faster' really mean, asks Refilwe Moloto?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?

2 March 2021 7:14 AM

Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality

1 March 2021 8:47 PM

Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water

Business

99% of Jonkershoek Valley fires contained - latest

Local

[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons

Local

EWN Highlights

Mothers of boys who drowned at construction site blame contractor for deaths

2 March 2021 4:22 PM

WC has spent more than R1.9 billion on COVID-19 so far

2 March 2021 3:53 PM

ANC to submit complaint to BCCSA, SAHRC over eNCA journo's mask incident

2 March 2021 3:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA