Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement





The Competition Commission and School Governing Body (SGB) associations signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga says the agreement is meant to strengthen regulations on the procurement of school uniforms and other learning-related goods and services.

This is the culmination of the work that we have been doing as the Commission, working with various stakeholders including the National Department of Basic Education as well as the association of School Governing Bodies. Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

In the main what we have been doing is to make sure that root out anti-competitive practices in the procurement of school uniforms. Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

The intention really is not to dictate on the school uniform design but rather to advocate for principles of affordability, acceptability, and inclusivity in terms of school uniforms. Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

We want to make a call to parents to be vigilant but also we are making a call to SGBs to be cognisant of the cost issue when designing these uniforms and other goods. Siyabulela Makunga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: