Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Employers’ compliance can mitigate spread of COVID-19 at work
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Justin Hattingh
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest Pinelands High School has introduced a new school crest and motto this year after three years of consultations about a reimagined... 2 March 2021 6:50 PM
Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools. 2 March 2021 4:25 PM
View all Local
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
View all Business
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

2 March 2021 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
half-year earnings
building materials
DIY
Home improvement
Cashbuild
Werner de Jager
headline profit

Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.

Southern Africa's largest building materials retailer doubled its headline profit during the six months ended 31 December 2020.

Cashbuild's group revenue jumped 21% to R6.69bn in the period, with new stores contributing two percentage points of the increase.

Roofing tiles. Image: Bernd Hildebrandt from Pixabay

Basic earnings per share rose by 113% to 1,595 cents, with headline earnings per share also increasing by 102% to 1,541 cents.

The group declared an interim dividend of 724 cents per share, up 66% on the prior interim dividend of 435 cents per share.

RELATED: Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b

Cashbuild is set to continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy in 2021.

It announced in August that it had agreed to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company for more than R1 billion.

People have certainly found a new love for their homes during lockdown, says Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

It's unknown to us... to see such a good demand from May and June onwards. It was totally unexpected.

Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

In May we saw 12% growth; in June 13% and then from July onwards it was in the 20s!

Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

De Jager adds it wasn't decorative products doing well but structural building materials like cement, bricks, timber and roofing.

This led to double-digit growth in all the provinces.

He says the acquisition of The Building Company will be a game-changer for Cashbuild, nearly doubling turnover going forward.

There's lots of work ahead and that will be the prime focus for the next year or so.

Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

Listen to the interview with the Cashbuild CEO below:




2 March 2021 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
half-year earnings
building materials
DIY
Home improvement
Cashbuild
Werner de Jager
headline profit

More from Business

Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline

2 March 2021 7:55 PM

Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

2 March 2021 6:52 PM

Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water

1 March 2021 10:15 PM

Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial

1 March 2021 9:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality

1 March 2021 8:47 PM

Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas

1 March 2021 7:57 PM

Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA drinkers opted for cheaper beer brands - like Black Label - in 2020

1 March 2021 2:31 PM

Carling Black Label benefited from a shift to more affordable booze brands last year, according to the latest AB InBev results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution

28 February 2021 12:09 PM

The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson

2 March 2021 10:58 AM

Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

1 March 2021 3:59 PM

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents

28 February 2021 2:10 PM

Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'

28 February 2021 1:36 PM

'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution

28 February 2021 12:09 PM

The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park

27 February 2021 2:54 PM

Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021

27 February 2021 11:48 AM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here

27 February 2021 11:29 AM

Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How former teen heroin addict turned his life around

27 February 2021 9:00 AM

Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park was just 13 years old when he first took heroin and now owns his own popular fashion label.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're sorry' - M-Net apologises for Love Island SA debut flop

Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest

Local

[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons

Local

EWN Highlights

Dead or alive: Police Minister Cele wants Kraaifontein cop killers hunted down

2 March 2021 7:19 PM

CoJ, municipal manager agree to mutual termination of employment

2 March 2021 6:51 PM

Press watchdog files suit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

2 March 2021 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA