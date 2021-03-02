Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest





The high school has officially done away with its old crest which was created 69 years ago when the school was first established.

In 2017, a group of parents and pupils approached the school management about some problematic symbols in the crest linked to South Africa's colonial past.

Principal Dave Campbell says the founding school crest included symbols that formed part of Jan Van Riebeeck's family coat of arms.

The school has spent the past three years engaging with the school community to create a new school crest.

It launched a design competition, conducted surveys, and hired a design agency to work on the final concept.

The final school crest features "politically neutral symbols" (a book, a protea, Table Mountain, and a sunburst) that capture the spirit and values of our school, Campbell explains.

The school has also changed its school motto to "Diversity, Eenheid, and Ukukhula" to represent the school's African relevance.

Principal Campbell says the new crest forms part of the ongoing transformation agenda at Pinelands High School.

"It was a necessary change and the right thing to do", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

As the school was founded in 1952 it was the tercentenary of Van Riebeeck's landing at the Cape. Dave Campbell, Principal - Pinelands High

The original designer of the crest notes that the three gold amulets or circles which formed part of the old crest were Van Riebeek's family coat of arms. That was what was regarded as offensive because of its direct link to colonialism. Dave Campbell, Principal - Pinelands High

Yes, there were people who were saying, "Why are you trying to erase history?". I think the response to that is we are not trying to erase history. We are recognising history and also recognising the injustice of the past. Dave Campbell, Principal - Pinelands High

Bethany Toohey, the chairperson of the school's representative council of learners (RCL), says she's honoured to have been part of the redesign process.

The grade 12 learner has commended Pinelands High School for being receptive to change and criticism from the student body.

From the two years that I've been in office, it's really been an amazing experience seeing how much spirit that my school peers have to be able to change something that the rest of the generation coming can be proud of. Bethany Toohey, Chairperson - RCL at Pinelands High

The process was very tedious but very communal and democratic. We tried to communicate as much as we can with the school community... It's been a long process but to see it come now while I'm still serving at Pinelands is an honour. Bethany Toohey, Chairperson - RCL at Pinelands High

