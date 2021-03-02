Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Employers’ compliance can mitigate spread of COVID-19 at work
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Justin Hattingh
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest Pinelands High School has introduced a new school crest and motto this year after three years of consultations about a reimagined... 2 March 2021 6:50 PM
Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools. 2 March 2021 4:25 PM
View all Local
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
View all Business
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest

2 March 2021 6:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jan van Riebeeck
colonialism
Pinelands High School
school crest
school badge
Dave Campbell

Pinelands High School has introduced a new school crest and motto this year after three years of consultations about a reimagined design.

The high school has officially done away with its old crest which was created 69 years ago when the school was first established.

In 2017, a group of parents and pupils approached the school management about some problematic symbols in the crest linked to South Africa's colonial past.

Principal Dave Campbell says the founding school crest included symbols that formed part of Jan Van Riebeeck's family coat of arms.

The school has spent the past three years engaging with the school community to create a new school crest.

It launched a design competition, conducted surveys, and hired a design agency to work on the final concept.

The final school crest features "politically neutral symbols" (a book, a protea, Table Mountain, and a sunburst) that capture the spirit and values of our school, Campbell explains.

The school has also changed its school motto to "Diversity, Eenheid, and Ukukhula" to represent the school's African relevance.

Image: Pinelands High School/YouTube

Principal Campbell says the new crest forms part of the ongoing transformation agenda at Pinelands High School.

"It was a necessary change and the right thing to do", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

As the school was founded in 1952 it was the tercentenary of Van Riebeeck's landing at the Cape.

Dave Campbell, Principal - Pinelands High

The original designer of the crest notes that the three gold amulets or circles which formed part of the old crest were Van Riebeek's family coat of arms. That was what was regarded as offensive because of its direct link to colonialism.

Dave Campbell, Principal - Pinelands High

Yes, there were people who were saying, "Why are you trying to erase history?". I think the response to that is we are not trying to erase history. We are recognising history and also recognising the injustice of the past.

Dave Campbell, Principal - Pinelands High

Bethany Toohey, the chairperson of the school's representative council of learners (RCL), says she's honoured to have been part of the redesign process.

The grade 12 learner has commended Pinelands High School for being receptive to change and criticism from the student body.

From the two years that I've been in office, it's really been an amazing experience seeing how much spirit that my school peers have to be able to change something that the rest of the generation coming can be proud of.

Bethany Toohey, Chairperson - RCL at Pinelands High

The process was very tedious but very communal and democratic. We tried to communicate as much as we can with the school community... It's been a long process but to see it come now while I'm still serving at Pinelands is an honour.

Bethany Toohey, Chairperson - RCL at Pinelands High

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




2 March 2021 6:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jan van Riebeeck
colonialism
Pinelands High School
school crest
school badge
Dave Campbell

More from Local

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

2 March 2021 6:52 PM

Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement

2 March 2021 4:25 PM

A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants

2 March 2021 1:00 PM

Public consultations are under way on a draft policy document aimed at strengthening and professionalising SA's civil service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection?

2 March 2021 12:19 PM

Witnesses to a gang shooting in Cape Town at the weekend claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson

2 March 2021 10:58 AM

Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Easter period may have bearing on magnitude and timing of third wave: Prof Madhi

2 March 2021 10:35 AM

The public’s behaviour over the Easter period will influence the severity and timing of the expected third wave, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row

2 March 2021 10:29 AM

Dentlinger and eNCA were accused of racism last week after the reporter appeared to treat black and white politicians differently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons

2 March 2021 10:13 AM

The famous Cape Chacma baboon was sent to the Riverside Wildlife Sanctuary in Limpopo just over 40 days ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

99% of Jonkershoek Valley fires contained - latest

2 March 2021 9:12 AM

The Jonkershoek Valley fires have torn through close to 14 000 hectares of land over the past week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Internet faster than usual? Here's why...

2 March 2021 7:36 AM

Millions of customers are getting faster internet, but what does 'faster' really mean, asks Refilwe Moloto?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're sorry' - M-Net apologises for Love Island SA debut flop

Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest

Local

[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons

Local

EWN Highlights

Dead or alive: Police Minister Cele wants Kraaifontein cop killers hunted down

2 March 2021 7:19 PM

CoJ, municipal manager agree to mutual termination of employment

2 March 2021 6:51 PM

Press watchdog files suit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

2 March 2021 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA