Flights to and from Cape Town pick up 'signaling the beginning of recovery'

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:05 The Commission continues to hear Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Brian Molefe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Latest scientific results on Covid-19 variant The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 PABASA calls upon all political parties, leaders of society and all citizens to follow appropriate channels for raising genuine complaints against judges, instead of resorting to gratuitous personal attacks on the Judiciary or on individual judicial off The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)

Today at 12:15 Pan African Bar Association responds to recent criticism of SA judiciary The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)

Today at 12:15 Two young boys have drowned in unfenced quarry in Mamelodi- The mothers want justice after their children drowned in a quarry at a road construction site. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:23 Huge R583m drug bust - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Peter Gastrow - Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

Today at 12:23 The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, and the Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, will jointly host a virtual media briefing on the latest scientific results on COVID-19 variant. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 Small harbours entry points for illicit goods The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andre Truter - Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at Saldanha Bay municipality

Today at 12:37 Town planning/urban development: what should the CoCT prioritize to revitalize Belville? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town

Today at 12:37 The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has partnered up with six traditional healers to develop safe and standardized traditional medicines for commercialization. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Blessed Okole - CSIR Research Group Leader: Agro-processing

Today at 12:40 SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Today at 12:41 DA on coalition governments and the realignment of politics- The DA hosts a special broadcast to discuss where the DA stands on coalitions, the realignment of politics in South Africa, and how we can bring people together to build a new majority around The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Siviwe Gwarube- Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister of Health

Today at 12:45 Lotto Star pulls sponsorship from Love Island SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lutendo Nendauni,Lecturer and Language Editor at North-West University

Today at 12:45 Are whistleblowing laws working? IBA and Government Accountability Project publish landmark report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Samantha Feinstein and Tom Devine from the Government Accountability Project.

Today at 12:56 To highlight the catastrophic decline of nature, WWF is removing the panda from its logo on #WorldWildlifeDay for the first time in its 60-year history. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

DAniel Jillings

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Saldanha Bay residents want other vessels searched thoroughly after R583m drug bust Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Today at 15:40 Daily Maverick: The rise of active citizens: Formal and informal tax revolts in municipalities Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Today at 15:50 Lines once again skipping CT Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Terry Gale - chairperson of the Exporters’ Club Western Cape,

Today at 16:05 Army, private firm, fighters accused of Mozambique war crimes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Fabricius - Daily Maverick.

Today at 16:20 Daily Maverick: Ace going nowhere, new ANC step-aside guidelines reveal Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:55 Restaurants win first round of legal fight against Dept of Labour Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rosemary Anderson - National Chairperson of FEDHASA

Today at 17:05 The ethical, and practical, risks of vaccine passports Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics at Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:20 Stellies students build solar-powered, ‘kraal’ – for under R180,000 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sharne Bloem - Project Leader - Team Mahali

Today at 17:45 PICHULIK - Bold jewellery. Inspired women. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tracey Chiappini-Young - Co-Chief Executive Officer · ‎PICHULIK

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

