Flights to and from Cape Town pick up 'signaling the beginning of recovery'
Vos says there may be some hope still for Cape Town's visitor economy as flights to the city are starting to increase.
Turkish Airlines is expected to increase flights to Cape Town from two to three flights per week, likely increasing to four flights by the end of March.
Recently, KLM’s route between Cape Town and Amsterdam commenced and Qatar airlines commenced daily flights between Doha and Cape Town on Tuesday.
These are positive signs and signal the beginning of recovery. In Cape Town, the visitor economy is everyone’s business, supporting thousands of jobs and downstream sectors.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
RELATED: Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
The Cape Town Air Access (CTAA) initiative, which is part of the City-funded Wesgro, has been keeping an eye on the latest travel data to ensure that the city gets the aviation sector back on its feet.
The City is committed to implementing plans to get the travel and tourism sector back up and running again, Vos says in a statement.
City officials have implemented a 10-point tourism strategy in a bid to increasing visitors to Cape Town.
Vos says establishing additional flight routes is a key to the revival of tourism in the city.
RELATED: 10-point plan to save tourism in Cape Town - still world's most beautiful city
Connecting Cape Town to more cities and countries while adhering to Covid-19 protocols, is key to economic growth. This will, in turn, translate into job creation, social upliftment through tourism, and environmental integrity that will sustain the industry for future generationsJames Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108126776_flying-airplanes-trails-and-cape-town-caption-traveling-to-south-africa-conceptual-3d-rendering.html
