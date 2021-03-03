Star pupil's dreams stymied by skyrocketing data costs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to eighteen-year-old matriculant Siphosethu Limani who has been celebrated for earning distinctions in the seven subjects he wrote, including maths and physics.
But his dreams have been placed in jeopardy by something as simple as the cost of data.
He describes the challenges he and other less fortunate students face.
My favourite subjects were mathematics and physical science.Siphosethu Limani, Student
What kept me going was always motivating myself and trying to push myself.Siphosethu Limani, Student
He joined a weekend mentoring programme which helped motivate him.
If you work hard you are going to achieve more.Siphosethu Limani, Student
In 202o with the onset of Covid-19, and schools were forced to close, he says most of the pupils were introduced to online learning.
But not all of us had access to data, so many learners could not access classes.Siphosethu Limani, Student
During the lockdown, applications opened for universities and bursaries, he adds. But not having data, meant he and his fellow classmates were unable to access these opportunities.
He studies with a group of learners who all need assistance.
If listeners would like to make a donation to the students, the details are:
Sinani NPO
FNB/RMB Gold Business Account
Account number: 62 85 919 0466
Branch code: 25 06 55
Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ
EMAIL POP to Seaboardca@gmail.com
Reference: Samora Machel student
Listen to the interview with Siphosethu Limani in the audio below:
