Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the families of two South African Police Services (SAPS) members ambushed and killed in Bloekombos, for their firearms.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba about the visit and their concerns.
The Hawks are still investigating the motive behind the attack, says Thembu.
A suspect was arrested in a space of less than 72 hours.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - SAPS
Four people were taken in for questioning, she adds, and one suspect was positively linked to the murders.
We believe more people are going to be arrested and this is what the police minister was calling for yesterday, saying dead or alive, these suspects will have to be brought to book.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - SAPS
The police minister has been on record saying there has to be harsher punishment when it comes to crimes committed against police officers.
Listen to the interview with Lirandzu Themba in the audio below:
Source : Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
