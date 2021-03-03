Home Affairs needs at least four years to clear refugee status appeals backlog

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
The Commission continues to hear Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Brian Molefe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Latest scientific results on Covid-19 variant
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
PABASA calls upon all political parties, leaders of society and all citizens to follow appropriate channels for raising genuine complaints against judges, instead of resorting to gratuitous personal attacks on the Judiciary or on individual judicial off
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)
Today at 12:15
Pan African Bar Association responds to recent criticism of SA judiciary
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nasreen Rajab-Budlender - Chair at Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (PABASA)
Today at 12:15
Two young boys have drowned in unfenced quarry in Mamelodi- The mothers want justice after their children drowned in a quarry at a road construction site.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
Huge R583m drug bust - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Gastrow - Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 12:23
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, and the Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize, will jointly host a virtual media briefing on the latest scientific results on COVID-19 variant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Small harbours entry points for illicit goods
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Truter - Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at Saldanha Bay municipality
Today at 12:37
Town planning/urban development: what should the CoCT prioritize to revitalize Belville?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Today at 12:37
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has partnered up with six traditional healers to develop safe and standardized traditional medicines for commercialization.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Blessed Okole - CSIR Research Group Leader: Agro-processing
Today at 12:40
SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:45
Lotto Star pulls sponsorship from Love Island SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lutendo Nendauni,Lecturer and Language Editor at North-West University
Today at 12:45
Are whistleblowing laws working? IBA and Government Accountability Project publish landmark report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Samantha Feinstein and Tom Devine from the Government Accountability Project.
Today at 12:52
Are whistleblowing laws working? IBA and Government Accountability Project publish landmark report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Samantha Feinstein and Tom Devine from the Government Accountability Project
Today at 12:56
To highlight the catastrophic decline of nature, WWF is removing the panda from its logo on #WorldWildlifeDay for the first time in its 60-year history.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Saldanha Bay residents want other vessels searched thoroughly after R583m drug bust
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 15:40
Daily Maverick: The rise of active citizens: Formal and informal tax revolts in municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 15:50
Lines once again skipping CT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terry Gale - chairperson of the Exporters’ Club Western Cape,
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - GIjima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Home Affairs needs at least four years to clear refugee status appeals backlog

3 March 2021 11:17 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Asylum seekers
Aaron Motsoaledi
refugee
Refugee Appeals Authority

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) hopes to eliminate the backlog of refugee status appeals within four years.

The Refugee Appeals Authority of South Africa (Raasa), a body funded by the DHA, adjudicates appeals by refugees who have been denied asylum by the department.

Raasa has a major backlog of appeals which is exacerbated by a lack of resources and budget cuts.

Minister Motsoaledi says the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has committed to providing assistance to the appeals authority, which includes funding and the appointment of 36 new staff members.

Sally Gandar, a legal advisor at the Scalabrini Centre, says while the UNHCR will help capacitate Raasa, the DHA needs to "strengthen the quality of the first-instance decision-making"

"If those decisions were quality decisions, we wouldn't have the problem of the backlog in the first place, Gandar tells CapeTalk.

In February, the Auditor-General estimated that it would take 68 years to finalise the appeals backlog at the current rate if no new cases were submitted.

Given that information, Gandar says the four years estimated by the DHA is a lot more encouraging.

Any intervention that's going to assist with the backlogs and really capacitating Home Affairs is a welcome one.

Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

The support that UNHCR is providing is financial support and some kind of logistical support, according to the presentation made in Parliament.

Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

The four years that the DHA is saying now would be very much welcome given that the Auditor-General was saying last year that this time that it was going to take 68 years.

Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
