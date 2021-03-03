Home Affairs needs at least four years to clear refugee status appeals backlog





The Refugee Appeals Authority of South Africa (Raasa), a body funded by the DHA, adjudicates appeals by refugees who have been denied asylum by the department.

Raasa has a major backlog of appeals which is exacerbated by a lack of resources and budget cuts.

Minister Motsoaledi says the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has committed to providing assistance to the appeals authority, which includes funding and the appointment of 36 new staff members.

Sally Gandar, a legal advisor at the Scalabrini Centre, says while the UNHCR will help capacitate Raasa, the DHA needs to "strengthen the quality of the first-instance decision-making"

"If those decisions were quality decisions, we wouldn't have the problem of the backlog in the first place, Gandar tells CapeTalk.

In February, the Auditor-General estimated that it would take 68 years to finalise the appeals backlog at the current rate if no new cases were submitted.

Given that information, Gandar says the four years estimated by the DHA is a lot more encouraging.

Any intervention that's going to assist with the backlogs and really capacitating Home Affairs is a welcome one. Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

The support that UNHCR is providing is financial support and some kind of logistical support, according to the presentation made in Parliament. Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

The four years that the DHA is saying now would be very much welcome given that the Auditor-General was saying last year that this time that it was going to take 68 years. Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

