'Lindsay may not be racist but has preconceived ideas that she must confront'
An online petition to have eNCA news reporter Lindsay Dentlinger fired from broadcaster eNCA has acquired over 8 000 signatures since being set up on Tuesday.
The petition wants Dentlinger sacked after video footage appeared to show her repeatedly treating black and white politicians differently in respect of wearing masks during television interviews with the reporter.
On Monday Dentlinger apologised for the 'disrespect' and 'outrage' caused by the incident.
Here it is. I have created a petition against Lindsay Dentlinger which will be sent to the #eNCA. We will send a clear message: Racism will not be tolerated and eNCA will be forced to hear our voices.https://t.co/IGFKtpNAZp— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) March 2, 2021
Petition name is "eNCA: Fire Lindsay Dentlinger"
On Monday Dentlinger apologised for the 'disrespect' and 'outrage' caused by the incident.
Speaking to JJ Tabane on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane programme Dentlinger said “I totally acknowledge the outrage and I apologise for the disrespect it has caused to the people who don’t deserve to be drawn into this,”.
But added, "I have been called out to acknowledge my unconscious bias. What about the unconscious bias of people who have based this entire furore on the fact that they perceived me to [be] white and therefore I was acting in a racist manner?"
RELATED: eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias
So in a nutshell, what Lindsay Dentlinger said is that racism comes naturally to her. #LindsayDentlingerMustFall— MduZero11 (@MduZero11) March 2, 2021
1 of 4 pic.twitter.com/Als4McRVQh
RELATED: eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'
On Thursday eNCA managing director John Bailey denied that the reporter's actions were "racially motivated or with malicious intent' and claimed the incident "represents an inaccurate and unfair image of her work,”.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies, reputation management expert Solly Moeng says conversations around race in South Africa will always be emotive:
I'm not saying people are always correct when they're saying 'racist', but we all grew up in silos...and in those silos, things were said about other people that were not corrected...a lot of those things were wrong.Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers
It could be that Lindsay is not really racist but she has these preconceived ideas that she must confront.Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers
RELATED: eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row
Moeng says the way eNCA has handled the situation may have done more harm than good:
The problem [with eNCA] is I'm struggling to find any black journalists from e.TV who are prepared to defend it publically and that's a problem.Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers
It has had these problems before and their reaction to the most recent incident was bad.Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers
It came out defensive, defending the journalist, it didn't listen to what the world was saying.Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
The business of welfare: NPOs report losses of R35M in last three years
The Covid-19 pandemic has widened the welfare gap and forced NPOs to make tough decision says USB's Dr. Armand Bam.Read More
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.Read More
WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier
The Western Cape government has spent R1.92 billion to date towards Covid-19-related expenditure across all its departments and public entities.Read More
Star pupil's dreams stymied by skyrocketing data costs
18-year-old matriculant Siphosethu Limani received distinctions in the seven subjects he wrote including maths and physics.Read More
Home Affairs needs at least four years to clear refugee status appeals backlog
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) hopes to eliminate the backlog of refugee status appeals within four years.Read More
Flights to and from Cape Town pick up 'signaling the beginning of recovery'
Flights to and from Cape Town continue to increase, according to City's mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos.Read More
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?
After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest
Pinelands High School has introduced a new school crest and motto this year after three years of consultations about a reimagined design.Read More
Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement
A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools.Read More