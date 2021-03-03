'Lindsay may not be racist but has preconceived ideas that she must confront'





An online petition to have eNCA news reporter Lindsay Dentlinger fired from broadcaster eNCA has acquired over 8 000 signatures since being set up on Tuesday.

The petition wants Dentlinger sacked after video footage appeared to show her repeatedly treating black and white politicians differently in respect of wearing masks during television interviews with the reporter.

On Monday Dentlinger apologised for the 'disrespect' and 'outrage' caused by the incident.

Here it is. I have created a petition against Lindsay Dentlinger which will be sent to the #eNCA. We will send a clear message: Racism will not be tolerated and eNCA will be forced to hear our voices.https://t.co/IGFKtpNAZp



Petition name is "eNCA: Fire Lindsay Dentlinger" — Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) March 2, 2021

On Monday Dentlinger apologised for the 'disrespect' and 'outrage' caused by the incident.

Speaking to JJ Tabane on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane programme Dentlinger said “I totally acknowledge the outrage and I apologise for the disrespect it has caused to the people who don’t deserve to be drawn into this,”.

But added, "I have been called out to acknowledge my unconscious bias. What about the unconscious bias of people who have based this entire furore on the fact that they perceived me to [be] white and therefore I was acting in a racist manner?"

RELATED: eNCA slammed for 'pathetic excusing' after broadcaster denies journo's race bias

So in a nutshell, what Lindsay Dentlinger said is that racism comes naturally to her. #LindsayDentlingerMustFall



1 of 4 pic.twitter.com/Als4McRVQh — MduZero11 (@MduZero11) March 2, 2021

RELATED: eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

On Thursday eNCA managing director John Bailey denied that the reporter's actions were "racially motivated or with malicious intent' and claimed the incident "represents an inaccurate and unfair image of her work,”.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies, reputation management expert Solly Moeng says conversations around race in South Africa will always be emotive:

I'm not saying people are always correct when they're saying 'racist', but we all grew up in silos...and in those silos, things were said about other people that were not corrected...a lot of those things were wrong. Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers

It could be that Lindsay is not really racist but she has these preconceived ideas that she must confront. Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers

RELATED: eNCA reporter Dentlinger apologises over mask race row

Moeng says the way eNCA has handled the situation may have done more harm than good:

The problem [with eNCA] is I'm struggling to find any black journalists from e.TV who are prepared to defend it publically and that's a problem. Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers

It has had these problems before and their reaction to the most recent incident was bad. Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers

It came out defensive, defending the journalist, it didn't listen to what the world was saying. Solly Moeng, Founder - DonValley Reputation Managers

Listen to the full conversation below: