WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:40
Latest scientific results on Covid-19 variant
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
DA on coalition governments and the realignment of politics-  The DA hosts a special broadcast to discuss  where the DA stands on coalitions, the realignment of politics in South Africa, and how we can bring people together to build a new majority around
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube- Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister of Health
Today at 12:45
Lotto Star pulls sponsorship from Love Island SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lutendo Nendauni,Lecturer and Language Editor at North-West University
Today at 12:45
Are whistleblowing laws working? IBA and Government Accountability Project publish landmark report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Samantha Feinstein and Tom Devine from the Government Accountability Project.
Today at 12:52
Are whistleblowing laws working? IBA and Government Accountability Project publish landmark report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Samantha Feinstein and Tom Devine from the Government Accountability Project
Today at 12:56
To highlight the catastrophic decline of nature, WWF is removing the panda from its logo on #WorldWildlifeDay for the first time in its 60-year history.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 13:10
On the couch - World Wildlife Day - Pangolins and Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Peirce UK landline
Richard Peirce UK cell
Today at 13:32
The cat that got stuck in the wall
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sunell Moss
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
DAniel Jillings
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Saldanha Bay residents want other vessels searched thoroughly after R583m drug bust
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 15:40
Daily Maverick: The rise of active citizens: Formal and informal tax revolts in municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 15:50
Lines once again skipping CT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terry Gale - chairperson of the Exporters’ Club Western Cape,
Today at 16:05
Army, private firm, fighters accused of Mozambique war crimes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Daily Maverick.
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Ace going nowhere, new ANC step-aside guidelines reveal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Restaurants win first round of legal fight against Dept of Labour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - National Chairperson of FEDHASA
Today at 17:05
The ethical, and practical, risks of vaccine passports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Stellies students build solar-powered, ‘kraal’ – for under R180,000
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sharne Bloem - Project Leader - Team Mahali
Today at 17:45
PICHULIK - Bold jewellery. Inspired women.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Chiappini-Young - Co-Chief Executive Officer · ‎PICHULIK
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - GIjima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours' Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos. 3 March 2021 12:25 PM
WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier The Western Cape government has spent R1.92 billion to date towards Covid-19-related expenditure across all its departments and pu... 3 March 2021 12:06 PM
'Lindsay may not be racist but has preconceived ideas that she must confront' Reputation management expert Solly Moeng shares his thoughts on the eNCA mask race row on Today with Kieno Kammies. 3 March 2021 11:53 AM
View all Local
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier

3 March 2021 12:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape government
David Maynier
COVID-19
PPE
Procurement Disclosure Report
Covid-19 spending
Covid-19 related expenditure

The Western Cape government has spent R1.92 billion to date towards Covid-19-related expenditure across all its departments and public entities.

This has been revealed by the latest edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report, which was released this week.

MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, says the monthly report aims to promote transparency and clean government in the province.

Between 1 April 2020 and 31 January 2021, provincial departments spent a total of R1,917 billion on Covid-19 expenditure, while provincial public entities spent R3,01 million.

Of the total R1,92 billion spent on Covid-19, Maynier says R907,69 million was spent with small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs).

That amounts to 47.26% which has been directed to small businesses, which the MEC says exceeds the national target of 30%.

Maynier says the provincial government will continue to disclose its Covid-19 related expenditure in order to ensure that there is public accountability.

In the latest report, we revealed that we have spent R1,92 billion between the 1st of April last year and the 31 of January 2021 on principally PPE and Covid-19-related expenditure in the Western Cape.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

For each transaction, we disclose the name of the company that we transacted with, the item, and the total cost. The additional details about the beneficial owners are also disclosed.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

There is a lot of information about each transaction. The public can scrutinise the transactions to bring their concerns to our attention and to the attention of the investigative authorities.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:




3 March 2021 12:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape government
David Maynier
COVID-19
PPE
Procurement Disclosure Report
Covid-19 spending
Covid-19 related expenditure

More from Local

The business of welfare: NPOs report losses of R35M in last three years

3 March 2021 12:36 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has widened the welfare gap and forced NPOs to make tough decision says USB's Dr. Armand Bam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'

3 March 2021 12:25 PM

Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lindsay may not be racist but has preconceived ideas that she must confront'

3 March 2021 11:53 AM

Reputation management expert Solly Moeng shares his thoughts on the eNCA mask race row on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Star pupil's dreams stymied by skyrocketing data costs

3 March 2021 11:22 AM

18-year-old matriculant Siphosethu Limani received distinctions in the seven subjects he wrote including maths and physics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs needs at least four years to clear refugee status appeals backlog

3 March 2021 11:17 AM

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) hopes to eliminate the backlog of refugee status appeals within four years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flights to and from Cape Town pick up 'signaling the beginning of recovery'

3 March 2021 10:20 AM

Flights to and from Cape Town continue to increase, according to City's mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?

2 March 2021 8:52 PM

After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

2 March 2021 6:52 PM

Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest

2 March 2021 6:50 PM

Pinelands High School has introduced a new school crest and motto this year after three years of consultations about a reimagined design.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Commission and SGBs sign school uniform agreement

2 March 2021 4:25 PM

A memorandum of understanding has been signed which is aimed at curbing anti-competitive procurement practices at schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier

Local

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

Business Politics Local

Pinelands High unveils new school badge after ditching old 'Van Riebeeck' crest

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter

3 March 2021 12:25 PM

Families of slain police officers demand the harshest sentence for killers

3 March 2021 12:15 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande, Mkhize present scientific results on COVID variant

3 March 2021 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA