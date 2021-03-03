WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier
This has been revealed by the latest edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report, which was released this week.
MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, says the monthly report aims to promote transparency and clean government in the province.
Between 1 April 2020 and 31 January 2021, provincial departments spent a total of R1,917 billion on Covid-19 expenditure, while provincial public entities spent R3,01 million.
Of the total R1,92 billion spent on Covid-19, Maynier says R907,69 million was spent with small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs).
That amounts to 47.26% which has been directed to small businesses, which the MEC says exceeds the national target of 30%.
Maynier says the provincial government will continue to disclose its Covid-19 related expenditure in order to ensure that there is public accountability.
In the latest report, we revealed that we have spent R1,92 billion between the 1st of April last year and the 31 of January 2021 on principally PPE and Covid-19-related expenditure in the Western Cape.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
For each transaction, we disclose the name of the company that we transacted with, the item, and the total cost. The additional details about the beneficial owners are also disclosed.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
There is a lot of information about each transaction. The public can scrutinise the transactions to bring their concerns to our attention and to the attention of the investigative authorities.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
