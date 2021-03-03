Healthcare workers in Garden Route receive Johnson & Johnson jab
Health facilities in the Garden Route have received an initial 320 doses for the first week with another batch arriving next week.
The Western Cape Health Department says a select number of health staff from the different sub-districts as well as private hospital staff will receive their vaccination this week.
Healthcare workers from both the public and private sectors will be vaccinated as part of the ongoing Sisonke implementation study.
These staffers have registered and have received their voucher and confirmed an appointment with their manager.
Of the 13,068 Johnson & Johnson vaccines delivered to the Western Cape over the weekend, 2,560 will be distributed to the rural areas of the province.
Cedric Yantolo (56) received the first vaccination at the launch of the George Hospital vaccination site on Wednesday.
Yantolo is the EMS Sub-district Manager for George and says he chose to get vaccinated to protect himself and others.
I am the only breadwinner in my family and some of my family members are sickly, so I cannot afford to get sick. So far I have protected myself with the only means available and that is personal protective gear. I am however now ready for additional protection – the vaccine! I am afraid of needles, so getting this vaccine voluntarily really speaks to my belief in protecting myself and others.Cedric Yantolo, Frontline worker in George
Source : https://www.facebook.com/windealan/photos/pcb.1104637666677706/1104636933344446/
