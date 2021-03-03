Healthcare workers in Garden Route receive Johnson & Johnson jab





Health facilities in the Garden Route have received an initial 320 doses for the first week with another batch arriving next week.

The Western Cape Health Department says a select number of health staff from the different sub-districts as well as private hospital staff will receive their vaccination this week.

Healthcare workers from both the public and private sectors will be vaccinated as part of the ongoing Sisonke implementation study.

These staffers have registered and have received their voucher and confirmed an appointment with their manager.

Of the 13,068 Johnson & Johnson vaccines delivered to the Western Cape over the weekend, 2,560 will be distributed to the rural areas of the province.

Cedric Yantolo (56) received the first vaccination at the launch of the George Hospital vaccination site on Wednesday.

Yantolo is the EMS Sub-district Manager for George and says he chose to get vaccinated to protect himself and others.