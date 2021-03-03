SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique
A private South African military firm named in an Amnesty report into war crimes in Mozambique says it will investigate claims that its members fired indiscriminately at civilians in the region.
The Dyck Advisory Group was reportedly hired by Mozambique's government to fight an insurgency in Cabo Delgado.
"Local residents said they personally observed DAG helicopters and light aircraft direct machine-gun fire at civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and homes made of mud and thatch."
"...witnesses consistently said the helicopters fired indiscriminately into crowds, or dropped ordnance, without distinguishing between combatants and civilians.," the report said.
"One woman who observed the fighting in Mocímboa da Praia in late June 2020 said: [T]wo helicopters came, one shooting and dropping bombs. One group [of civilians] that was running raised their hands and they were not shot. But another group that was with the bandits did not raise their hands and they were shot. We saw this. Many people died there. We couldn’t stop to see who, we ran in a different direction..."
Hundreds of civilians are being unlawfully killed by armed groups, government forces, and private military contractors in Cabo Delgado, #Mozambique.— Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 2, 2021
Our report here: https://t.co/whYPtJMHWz 📢
So why has Mozambique opted to use private security firms in quelling the insurgency in the north of the country?
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED)'s Jasmine Opperman says it's largely a matter of finances.
The military has been on the sidelines of budget allocations in terms of equipment and training.Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project
Renamo at that point presented a main problem, the fear of a coup that could take place and we've seen with the fight against Renamo already, the shortcomings.Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project
The defence force itself had a fit-for-purpose problem.Jasmine Opperman, Analyst - Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project
Listen to the full conversation below:
