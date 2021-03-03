Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'

3 March 2021 2:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape harbours
harbours
smuggling

Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.

We have a local branch of border police.

Lester Kiewit talks to Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member at Saldanha Bay Municipality.

We have a local branch of border police.

 Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Criminals believe small ports are easier to penetrate.

They think that by going through a relatively smaller port they will get away with it in a small municipality. But they have missed the mark in a very big way this time

 Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Criminals, gangs, and organised crime will always do their homework, and will always try and find the crack in the system and wiggle through that.

 Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Criminals believe small ports are easier to penetrate.

They think that by going through a relatively smaller port they will get away with it in a small municipality. But they have missed the mark in a very big way this time

 Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

He says this is the second-largest cocaine bust in South Africa's history.

Truter says the municipality has an excellent relationship with the police, adding that neighbourhood watches have reported an increase in organised crime syndicates moving into the area.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




