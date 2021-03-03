'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'





A massive cocaine drug bust on a fishing vessel in Saldanha Harbour in March has shone the spotlight on the need for tighter policing at this port of entry. The small municipality's economy is largely based on the maritime sector.

Lester Kiewit talks to Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member at Saldanha Bay Municipality.

We have a local branch of border police. Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Truter congratulates the South African Police Services (SAPS) for following what he terms intelligence-driven policing.

It's something that I have been advocating within our own municipality, provincially, and nationally as the way forward. Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Criminals, gangs, and organised crime will always do their homework, and will always try and find the crack in the system and wiggle through that. Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Criminals believe small ports are easier to penetrate.

They think that by going through a relatively smaller port they will get away with it in a small municipality. But they have missed the mark in a very big way this time Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality

He says this is the second-largest cocaine bust in South Africa's history.

Truter says the municipality has an excellent relationship with the police, adding that neighbourhood watches have reported an increase in organised crime syndicates moving into the area.

Listen to the interview in the audio below: