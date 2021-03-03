'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'
A massive cocaine drug bust on a fishing vessel in Saldanha Harbour in March has shone the spotlight on the need for tighter policing at this port of entry. The small municipality's economy is largely based on the maritime sector.
Lester Kiewit talks to Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member at Saldanha Bay Municipality.
We have a local branch of border police.Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality
Truter congratulates the South African Police Services (SAPS) for following what he terms intelligence-driven policing.
It's something that I have been advocating within our own municipality, provincially, and nationally as the way forward.Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality
Criminals, gangs, and organised crime will always do their homework, and will always try and find the crack in the system and wiggle through that.Andre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality
Criminals believe small ports are easier to penetrate.
They think that by going through a relatively smaller port they will get away with it in a small municipality. But they have missed the mark in a very big way this timeAndre Truter, Corporate Services and Public Safety Mayco member - Saldanha Bay Municipality
He says this is the second-largest cocaine bust in South Africa's history.
Truter says the municipality has an excellent relationship with the police, adding that neighbourhood watches have reported an increase in organised crime syndicates moving into the area.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fusssergei/fusssergei1910/fusssergei191000310/131713100-a-person-with-money-buys-a-dose-of-cocaine-or-heroin-or-other-drug-from-a-drug-dealer-.jpg
More from Politics
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel
Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution.Read More
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a judge.Read More
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'
'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.Read More
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming
Presenter Sara-Jayne speaks to race theorist Dr Marthinus Conradie about how to deal with racism in society.Read More
Makhanda water update: Pumps still not repaired, situation remains dire
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the pumps sent for repairs are still not ready and so the situation is unchanged.Read More
More from Local
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall
Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared.Read More
New vaccination site dedicated to Cape Town's private sector health staff
Gatesville Melomed Hospital has opened the first private vaccination centre in Cape Town this week.Read More
Healthcare workers in Garden Route receive Johnson & Johnson jab
Healthcare workers in the Garden Route District have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Wednesday.Read More
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique
A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.Read More
The business of welfare: NPOs report losses of R35M in last three years
The Covid-19 pandemic has widened the welfare gap and forced NPOs to make tough decision says USB's Dr. Armand Bam.Read More
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.Read More
WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier
The Western Cape government has spent R1.92 billion to date towards Covid-19-related expenditure across all its departments and public entities.Read More
'Lindsay may not be racist but has preconceived ideas that she must confront'
Reputation management expert Solly Moeng shares his thoughts on the eNCA mask race row on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Star pupil's dreams stymied by skyrocketing data costs
18-year-old matriculant Siphosethu Limani received distinctions in the seven subjects he wrote including maths and physics.Read More