New vaccination site dedicated to Cape Town's private sector health staff





The vaccination site, which is situated opposite the hospital at the Rylands Civic Centre, will exclusively be for healthcare workers in the private sector.

The dedicated private vaccination site was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

The site will help Western Cape officials pick up the pace of the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation study.

More than 13,400 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Western Cape so far and the second tranche of 13,068 vaccine doses will be rolled out over the next two weeks.

In addition to the Gatesville Melomed vaccination centre which opened this week, there are four other vaccine sites in the Cape metro: Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, Khayelitsha District Hospital and Karl Bremer.

This week, health authorities are also opening up three vaccine sites in Worcester, Paarl, and George to reach healthcare workers in the rural areas of the province.

The three identified rural sites will receive a total of 2,560 of the total 13,068 doses from the second tranch of vaccines.

