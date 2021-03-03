Streaming issues? Report here
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall

3 March 2021 2:47 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Animals
'Cats'
animal pets
cat rescue
Tabelview

Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared.

Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss posted on the Tableview Pets Lost on Found on Facebook after spending more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina, who had suddenly just disappeared.

Pippa Hudson talks to Sunell to find out what happened in this incredible story.

Gina is about one-and-a-half years old and the Moss family adopted her just after they moved into their Tableview house 18 months ago, says Sunell.

She was definitely a housebound cat. So, we usually find her either on the couch or definitely close in the area.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

She is a very skittish cat and does not like a lot of people.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

Gina is a rescue cat and often hides under furniture when guests arrive, says Sunell.

When Gina disappeared a few days ago they knew something was wrong. When the mosses wake up their two cats, Gina and Cody are waiting outside their door, but that morning Gina was just not there.

That is when we started posting on all the Tableview community groups. Everyone pulled in and messaged us.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

They began to give up hope and feared the worst.

My heart was broken. I was crying. I really wasn't sleeping and we really gave up hope.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

After two days we said let's just give it one last try.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

They turned down all the TVs and any noise in the house and started calling her one last time.

Then we heard scratching noises. So my husband ran to the spare bedroom's bathroom and we heard scratching noises coming from underneath the bathtub.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

They had had plumbers at the house about a week ago who opened up a hole in the wall to fix a leaking pipe. A few days later they had closed the hole.

My husband just looked at me with this awestruck face...Gina is underneath the bathtub, she was cemented into the wall. And I just said, there is no way!

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

But she had been, and Gerrit grabbed a hammer and began chiseling away at the wall.

He took out one of the bricks and you would not believe, there she was, sitting in a crevice looking at us with these awestruck eyes.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

Despite days behind the wall without food or water, Sunell says Gina was surprisingly ok.

She was fine. I picked her up and checked if she was ok and stroked her and she was purring. I just cried with relief. I put her down and she just went to go play with our other cat....and ate some food and drank some water.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

Sunell says they usually put the cats away and in no way blame the plumbers.

They would never have known to look for her in the crevices in which she was hiding.

Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat

Listen to the interview with Sunell in the audio below:

Gina finally found peeking through the wall...

Gina after her ordeal...

The renovation...




