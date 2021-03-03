[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall
Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss posted on the Tableview Pets Lost on Found on Facebook after spending more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina, who had suddenly just disappeared.
Pippa Hudson talks to Sunell to find out what happened in this incredible story.
Gina is about one-and-a-half years old and the Moss family adopted her just after they moved into their Tableview house 18 months ago, says Sunell.
She was definitely a housebound cat. So, we usually find her either on the couch or definitely close in the area.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
She is a very skittish cat and does not like a lot of people.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
Gina is a rescue cat and often hides under furniture when guests arrive, says Sunell.
When Gina disappeared a few days ago they knew something was wrong. When the mosses wake up their two cats, Gina and Cody are waiting outside their door, but that morning Gina was just not there.
That is when we started posting on all the Tableview community groups. Everyone pulled in and messaged us.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
They began to give up hope and feared the worst.
My heart was broken. I was crying. I really wasn't sleeping and we really gave up hope.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
After two days we said let's just give it one last try.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
They turned down all the TVs and any noise in the house and started calling her one last time.
Then we heard scratching noises. So my husband ran to the spare bedroom's bathroom and we heard scratching noises coming from underneath the bathtub.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
They had had plumbers at the house about a week ago who opened up a hole in the wall to fix a leaking pipe. A few days later they had closed the hole.
My husband just looked at me with this awestruck face...Gina is underneath the bathtub, she was cemented into the wall. And I just said, there is no way!Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
But she had been, and Gerrit grabbed a hammer and began chiseling away at the wall.
He took out one of the bricks and you would not believe, there she was, sitting in a crevice looking at us with these awestruck eyes.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
Despite days behind the wall without food or water, Sunell says Gina was surprisingly ok.
She was fine. I picked her up and checked if she was ok and stroked her and she was purring. I just cried with relief. I put her down and she just went to go play with our other cat....and ate some food and drank some water.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
Sunell says they usually put the cats away and in no way blame the plumbers.
They would never have known to look for her in the crevices in which she was hiding.Sunell Moss, Owner of Gina the cat
Listen to the interview with Sunell in the audio below:
Gina finally found peeking through the wall...
Gina after her ordeal...
The renovation...
More from Local
R583M Saldanha Bay cocaine drug bust was likely a decoy for other crime - expert
Crime and policing expert Eldred de Klerk says the bust was probably used as a decoy for other organised crime activities.Read More
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
New vaccination site dedicated to Cape Town's private sector health staff
Gatesville Melomed Hospital has opened the first private vaccination centre in Cape Town this week.Read More
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'
Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.Read More
Healthcare workers in Garden Route receive Johnson & Johnson jab
Healthcare workers in the Garden Route District have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Wednesday.Read More
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique
A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.Read More
The business of welfare: NPOs report losses of R35M in last three years
The Covid-19 pandemic has widened the welfare gap and forced NPOs to make tough decision says USB's Dr. Armand Bam.Read More
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'
Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.Read More
WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier
The Western Cape government has spent R1.92 billion to date towards Covid-19-related expenditure across all its departments and public entities.Read More
'Lindsay may not be racist but has preconceived ideas that she must confront'
Reputation management expert Solly Moeng shares his thoughts on the eNCA mask race row on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.Read More
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson
Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need.Read More
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time
Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.Read More
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents
Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.Read More
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day'
'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners.Read More
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution
The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park
Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.Read More