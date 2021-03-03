Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato officially launched the Bellville Future City Project with the aim of transforming the area into a full integrated business, transport, and residential hub.
Director at African Centre For Cities at University Of Cape Town Edgar Pieterse talks to Lester Kiewit about the proposed plans.
Reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Edgar Pieterse, Director at African Centre For Cities - University Of Cape Town
Bellville is already a very significant node in the City.Edgar Pieterse, Director at African Centre For Cities - University Of Cape Town
The corridor north of Bellville up to Durbanville has seen enormous growth over the past 25 years, he notes.
The question is, is it dealing with the inherited problems that Cape Town faces.Edgar Pieterse, Director at African Centre For Cities - University Of Cape Town
One issue is certainly a degree of dysfunctionality with public transport and traffic coming into the old CBD.Edgar Pieterse, Director at African Centre For Cities - University Of Cape Town
But growing different areas simultaneously across the city will help overcome this problem and make them a lot more inclusive and productive, he says.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : Andres de Wet Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.
