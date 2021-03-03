R583M Saldanha Bay cocaine drug bust was likely a decoy for other crime - expert





The second-biggest drug bust ever carried out in South Africa which uncovered R583 million worth of cocaine is likely to have been a decoy for other criminal activity.

That's according to one of the region's leading crime and policing experts.

973 blocks of the drug were found inside a fishing vessel in the harbour of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, crime and policing expert Eldred de Klerk says it's suspected the bust was used by criminals as a decoy for other organised crime activities.

Everybody I'm speaking to is telling me very clearly, this smells like, looks like, and probably is a decoy. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

[This bust] give the police a 'win', when there's a whole host of other things going on. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Police had reportedly been monitoring the area for some time.

De Klerk says the bust raises a number of questions:

Where has this boat been? How long has it been out on the water? Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

De Klerk says when it comes to drug smuggling there are a number of ports of interest in the Western Cape:

Knysna, Mossel Bay, Gansbaai and Saldanha Bay and a couple of other smaller ports. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

De Klerk says while it's believed the kingpins running the current drug market are Serbian, there is a local connection too:

Even though a lot of this is pointing fingers at the 28 gang, what we do know is there is a new breed of people who may be associated with the prison gangs for their market, but they are people who can use the tools of the fourth industrial revolution, crypto-currency for example. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Ten people are due in court in connection with the haul, four Bulgarians and six people from Myanmar.

