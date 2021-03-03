Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
Small honey producers Debbie and Andrew Power launched their startup seven years ago in Pietermaritzburg.
They named their product Nature's Gold and Andrew trademarked it in 2011.
But this sweet idea turned sour when Food Lover's Market (FLM) launched its own in-house honey range also called Nature’s Gold, but in different packaging.
Andrew died at the end of 2018 and it was in 2019 that Debbie first spotted an advert for the FLM product.
I contacted Food Lover's Market personally, initially, and told them that I had the trademark and the name was obviously very special to me.Debbie Power, Nature's Gold Honey
FLM refused to stop using the name says Power and she sought legal advice which confirmed the retailer's use of the Nature's Gold trademark was unauthorised.
What's followed is a trademark war with the food retail group.
The Money Show gets both Power and FLM's legal director on air.
Power confirms that they've been trading under the name since 2011, but have not been supplying big chain stores.
We have traded 90% in KwaZulu-Natal and the KZN Midlands area.Debbie Power, Nature's Gold Honey
We have always been more of a bespoke-type honey, selling direct to people and smaller home industries, coffee shops, butcheries... that kind of market.Debbie Power, Nature's Gold Honey
Nigel Meintjies, legal director for FLM, says it's important to put things into perspective.
When the retailer first developed its Nature's Gold product in 2018, he explains, it had no idea that particular trademark existed.
Legal adviser Mirella Gastaldi was approached by the product developers and it was found there was no match anywhere on Google, Meintjies relates.
Nobody can owns those two names 'nature' and 'gold'. She said, don't bother registering it, let's use it.Nigel Meintjies, Legal director - Food Lover's Market
Did FLM not check that Nature's Gold was trademarked then?
We develop many products and when you are dealing with words that are purely descriptive... Maybe in hindsight we could have [checked] and we should have.Nigel Meintjies, Legal director - Food Lover's Market
A year and a half later a lawyer's letter was received saying Power owned the trademark and FLM should stop using it, he says.
To have trademark protection you've not only got to have it registered, you've got to use it!... You've got to prove that you've used it extensively!Nigel Meintjies, Legal director - Food Lover's Market
Power was then asked to provide "proof of use".
So what is the upshot of this David and Goliath battle?
Meintjies said a letter was in fact sent to Power's representatives today - Wednesday - in an effort to make contact and negotiate around the trademark.
The assumption of corporate bully is totally unfair and unjust.Nigel Meintjies, Legal director - Food Lover's Market
We are willing to negotiate the purchase of the trademark. If the price is too high we'll change our brand!Nigel Meintjies, Legal director - Food Lover's Market
Listen to the separate interviews with the two parties in the audio clips below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/NaturesGoldHoney/photos/a.106574011407149/106594101405140
More from Business
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More
Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time
Get yours before the bubble popsRead More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Hospitality industry blocks new labour rules for restaurants - for now
The hospitality sector has been granted an urgent interdict to halt the implementation of new labour rules amid an ongoing collective agreement fight.Read More
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?
After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.Read More
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline
Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas.Read More
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water
Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock.Read More
More from Opinion
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?
After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.Read More
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter?
Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.Read More
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow
"In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow.Read More
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'
"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
More from Local
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More
More Home Affairs services open under Level 1: Here's a look at what has resumed
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that more Home Affairs services will resume from Thursday, under South Africa’s level 1 lockdown.Read More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Hospitality industry blocks new labour rules for restaurants - for now
The hospitality sector has been granted an urgent interdict to halt the implementation of new labour rules amid an ongoing collective agreement fight.Read More
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language
In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'.Read More
Impersonator fraud rose by 337% in 2020 - here's how to protect your identity
Impersonation fraud has increased by a massive 337%. Consumers have been warned to protect their personal information.Read More
R583M Saldanha Bay cocaine drug bust was likely a decoy for other crime - expert
Crime and policing expert Eldred de Klerk says the bust was probably used as a decoy for other organised crime activities.Read More
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.Read More
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall
Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared.Read More
New vaccination site dedicated to Cape Town's private sector health staff
Gatesville Melomed Hospital has opened the first private vaccination centre in Cape Town this week.Read More