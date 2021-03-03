Streaming issues? Report here
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Exercise
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gym
Exercise equipment
Under Armour
fitness
Lockdown
Apollo Brands
lockdown trends
Gareth Kemp
fitness equipment
home gym
keeping fit

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

One of the effects of lockdown has been a huge spike in the sales of fitness equipment as people stay away from gyms and exercise at home.

Supermarket retailer Pick n Pay has now jumped onto the home workout trend, launching a range of exercise equipment in some of its stores.

It's a worldwide phenomenon and stats in the US show that fitness equipment sales rose by a staggering 170% during lockdown.

Bruce Whitfield gets the inside track from Gareth Kemp, who distributes sportswear from US manufacturer Under Armour.

The industry is in good shape at the moment and we're pretty fortunate to be in this sector.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Apollo Brands (SA distributor of Under Armour)

Gym bunnies often buy training gear to fit a particular image.

Do people who now gym at home still buy expensive branded goods?

They're showing off in the mirror and I find that quite incredible!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I think you have to look at the technology behind the products as well.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA

From a footwear perspective we've got some amazing technology coming through that tracks your workout... and gives you feedback.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA

It's not just at home... also on the road. We've seen with the pandemic that the renewed focus on health and fitness is definitely something we've been able to leverage.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA

Fashion is not the predominant factor at the moment, says Kemp.

You need to be selling a "point of difference" in terms of functionality or performance.

Under Armour almost claims that we created that first wicking shirt and [founder] Kevin Plank was pretty revolutionary in designing that first garment.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA

Our new ecommerce channel has, unsurprisingly, has really taken a lot of our percentage of growth and retail brick and mortar is under pressure.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Apollo Brands Under Armour SA

I don't think ecommerce is going to go backwards... We need to keep innovating and make sure that we're addressing our consumer needs.

Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA

For more from Kemp, take a listen:




