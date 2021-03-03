[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
PICHULIK - Bold jewellery. Inspired women.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Chiappini-Young - Co-Chief Executive Officer · ‎PICHULIK
Today at 18:14
Private sector's plans to secure Covid-19 vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:15
Small honey producer in a fight with Food Lover's Market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Power - owner at Nature’s Gold honey
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Sales of fitness equipment spiked by a staggering 170%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA
Today at 18:48
Brimstone reduces debt and is ready to pounce on post covid opportunities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mustaq Brey - CEO at Brimstone
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual: Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - what happens when banks alters account numbers and you end up sending funds to the wrong person ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'. 3 March 2021 5:26 PM
Impersonator fraud rose by 337% in 2020 - here's how to protect your identity Impersonation fraud has increased by a massive 337%. Consumers have been warned to protect their personal information. 3 March 2021 5:21 PM
R583M Saldanha Bay cocaine drug bust was likely a decoy for other crime - expert Crime and policing expert Eldred de Klerk says the bust was probably used as a decoy for other organised crime activities. 3 March 2021 4:41 PM
View all Local
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours' Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos. 3 March 2021 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'. 3 March 2021 5:26 PM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language

3 March 2021 5:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Maya Angelou
Gqeberha
PE changes name to Gqeberha

In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'.

The row over the renaming of Port Elizabeth continued this week with Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga calling for the name change to be reversed.

The Democratic Alliance MP told SABC that he is engaging with his lawyers on the way forward.

Last week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename PE to Gqeberha, a decision that divided South Africans.

In a series of Tweets, Bhanga said the new name 'has no meaning in isiXhosa' and that it was not 'inclusive'.

RELATED: Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!)

For some non-Xhosa-speaking South Africans, the name change proved to be a tongue-twister, with some claiming they were unable to pronounce the new name.

On Wednesday, an archive video began doing the rounds on social media showing the late American poet and writer Maya Angelou praising the Xhosa language.

"There's a wonderful language in South Africa called Xhosa...It's a beautiful language" she says.

"I know people who say 'I could never speak that'. Wait a minute. Human beings speak it. And you are a human being."

Click below to watch:

RELATED: [WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered




3 March 2021 5:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Maya Angelou
Gqeberha
PE changes name to Gqeberha

More from Local

Impersonator fraud rose by 337% in 2020 - here's how to protect your identity

3 March 2021 5:21 PM

Impersonation fraud has increased by a massive 337%. Consumers have been warned to protect their personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R583M Saldanha Bay cocaine drug bust was likely a decoy for other crime - expert

3 March 2021 4:41 PM

Crime and policing expert Eldred de Klerk says the bust was probably used as a decoy for other organised crime activities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD

3 March 2021 4:15 PM

UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall

3 March 2021 2:47 PM

Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New vaccination site dedicated to Cape Town's private sector health staff

3 March 2021 2:44 PM

Gatesville Melomed Hospital has opened the first private vaccination centre in Cape Town this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through'

3 March 2021 2:14 PM

Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healthcare workers in Garden Route receive Johnson & Johnson jab

3 March 2021 1:38 PM

Healthcare workers in the Garden Route District have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique

3 March 2021 1:23 PM

A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The business of welfare: NPOs report losses of R35M in last three years

3 March 2021 12:36 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has widened the welfare gap and forced NPOs to make tough decision says USB's Dr. Armand Bam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspect arrested in Cape cop murder 'in a space of less than 72 hours'

3 March 2021 12:25 PM

Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba talks about the visit to families of police killed in Bloekombos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity

1 March 2021 1:40 PM

A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics

1 March 2021 12:42 PM

Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here

27 February 2021 11:29 AM

Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 February 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered

25 February 2021 12:42 PM

Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home

24 February 2021 9:24 AM

The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax

22 February 2021 2:49 PM

Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Feb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

Business Politics Local

WC govt has spent R1.9bn on Covid-19 procurement to date - MEC Maynier

Local

[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Fencing of Mamelodi quarry site too late, says family of drowned boy

3 March 2021 5:29 PM

Molefe denies being part of Eskom decision to pre-pay Optimum R1.68bn for coal

3 March 2021 4:55 PM

Cosatu: 2021 Budget is divorced from the reality for ordinary citizens

3 March 2021 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA