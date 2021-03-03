[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language





The row over the renaming of Port Elizabeth continued this week with Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga calling for the name change to be reversed.

The Democratic Alliance MP told SABC that he is engaging with his lawyers on the way forward.

Last week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename PE to Gqeberha, a decision that divided South Africans.

In a series of Tweets, Bhanga said the new name 'has no meaning in isiXhosa' and that it was not 'inclusive'.

I am opposed to the name changes of Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage.



I have written to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, to express my concern - not only with the process that was followed to change these names but also the outcome thereof. — Mayor Nqaba Bhanga (@nbhanga) March 1, 2021

For some non-Xhosa-speaking South Africans, the name change proved to be a tongue-twister, with some claiming they were unable to pronounce the new name.

If amaXhosa can say 'Port Elizabeth' with ease, you, too, can learn to say Gqeberha. ✌️🏾 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, an archive video began doing the rounds on social media showing the late American poet and writer Maya Angelou praising the Xhosa language.

"There's a wonderful language in South Africa called Xhosa...It's a beautiful language" she says.

"I know people who say 'I could never speak that'. Wait a minute. Human beings speak it. And you are a human being."

Click below to watch:

Maya Angelou - There's a wonderful language in South Africa called Xhosa.



I know people who say 'I could never speak that'.



Wait a minute. Human beings speak it. And you are a human being."



To say Qonce or Gqeberha is to be human🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/ogEUlI6dQw — 2020 MTN8 Champions🥇🏴‍☠️ (@Nomagadlela) March 3, 2021

