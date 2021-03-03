More Home Affairs services open under Level 1: Here's a look at what has resumed
Several services were temporarily suspended at Home Affairs in January 2021 amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
At the time, South Africa was placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown.
RELATED: Home Affairs limits services to prioritise rapid rise in death registrations
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department has decided to reinstitute more services following the country’s move to lockdown level 1 earlier this week.
Here's a list of the services that will return from Thursday 4 March 2021:
- Re-issues of Smart ID Cards and identity documents
- Registration and Solemnisation of Marriages
- Amendments and rectifications
- Late Registration of Birth (LRB) for all categories
- Applications and collections of passports for all categories
These services will be offered in addition to the services that were offered during the adjusted level 3 lockdown.
Here's a list of the services that were previously offered during Level 3:
- Births Registration
- Re-issuance of Births Certificates
- Late Registration of Birth (LRB) for learners and pensioners only
- Death registration
- Applications temporary Identity certificate (TIC)
- Collection of Identity cards or documents
- Applications and collection of passports for those who are exempted to travel
- Applications for identity (Smart ID) Cards or documents for matriculants only
