More Home Affairs services open under Level 1: Here's a look at what has resumed





Several services were temporarily suspended at Home Affairs in January 2021 amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

At the time, South Africa was placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department has decided to reinstitute more services following the country’s move to lockdown level 1 earlier this week.

Here's a list of the services that will return from Thursday 4 March 2021:

Re-issues of Smart ID Cards and identity documents

Registration and Solemnisation of Marriages

Amendments and rectifications

Late Registration of Birth (LRB) for all categories

Applications and collections of passports for all categories

These services will be offered in addition to the services that were offered during the adjusted level 3 lockdown.

Here's a list of the services that were previously offered during Level 3: