New study into Covid variant proves longer immunity for those infected





Scientists yesterday revealed that people who have been infected by the new Covid-19 variant, (501Y.V2) have developed antibodies preventing reinfection.

This is thanks to research conducted by the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform’s (Krisp) and presented yesterday by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande and Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

Krisp was the first programme to show that the 501Y.V2 variant has a number of mutations on its spike protein, which increases its ability to infect us and also makes to rather robust against vaccines.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser heads the Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new research which shows people infected with the local Covid-19 variant have better immunity against other coronavirus mutations.

He says the new variants have thrown a spanner in the works and is not good news, but the research being conducted in South Africa has helped.

But what is some reason to be proud, is South Africa has this scheme whereby we have been looking for such problems as it arises since the early days and this is something we did very well and much better than many countries. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Now we have a situation where there is a new variant and the bad news is that it seems to be more easily transmitted than the previous ones. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

This may explain the devastating Covid-19 second wave he says.

The other concern is that the variant has changed in certain ways that mean it 'escapes' as we call it, the immune response. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

This means that if one had the infection in the first wave, this will not provide strong immunity against the new variant virus.

Your immunity against the new variant virus is not good and this is what these studies show. These studies are conducted using blood samples from patients with a history, who have been infected at known time points with the virus. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

In the test tube, these antibodies in the blood sample, are tested for the ability to neutralise the different variants of the virus.

It is a good correlate of immunity, but it is not everything. It only goes that far Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

The encouraging news is that if you had the variant virus during the second wave of infections that would also protect you against the previous variants that we had earlier on last year during the first wave. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

And, of course, the virus is not going back to the early variants, he adds.

The virus is going to change further. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

The study looks into the past, not the future, he notes.

Vaccine developers are now working on keeping up with the changes, he explains.

We hope that in a year or two, we will have an advanced vaccine that would also cover against these variants and then a booster shot for those who have had had it before. Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

