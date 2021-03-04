New study into Covid variant proves longer immunity for those infected

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Lottery millions used for board member’s luxury home
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph
Today at 15:50
City invites public comments on draft informal trading plans for Cape Town CBD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Walter Volker - independent payments expert.
Today at 16:10
Johannesburg Roads Agency’s R50m asphalt plant ‘has been down for over five months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siya Genu, Head of Department for infrastructure development
Today at 16:20
Stats SA releases results of the 2020 household travel survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 16:20
Zondo investigators, lawyers not paid for 5 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Concerns over reduced number of fire engines in Joburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:55
Its National Grammar Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku - Lecturer in the Dept of English at UCT and Award-winning poet
Today at 17:05
Crime Intelligence: Night of the long knives sees Peter Jacobs fall
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist @News24
Today at 17:10
Covid-19 in South Africa: One year later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Update on the status of Vaccines in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:45
SU researchers reimagine housing post COVID-19 with a return to the kraal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sharne Bloem - Project Leader - Team Mahali
Today at 18:09
ZOOM : Santam results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:13
FirstRand Group sees an 20% jump in half-year profit and payout dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Liberty Holdings Annual results for 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Expectations from your side hustles
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author o How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
An app that let's you buy shares as you make purchases at stores
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Why, What, How - are you in business?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Are you switching yourself poor?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
New study into Covid variant proves longer immunity for those infected

4 March 2021 9:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Virologist Prof Wolfgang Preiser describes the study in which Stellenbosch University participated.

Scientists yesterday revealed that people who have been infected by the new Covid-19 variant, (501Y.V2) have developed antibodies preventing reinfection.

This is thanks to research conducted by the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform’s (Krisp) and presented yesterday by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande and Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

Krisp was the first programme to show that the 501Y.V2 variant has a number of mutations on its spike protein, which increases its ability to infect us and also makes to rather robust against vaccines.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser heads the Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University speaks to Refilwe Moloto about new research which shows people infected with the local Covid-19 variant have better immunity against other coronavirus mutations.

He says the new variants have thrown a spanner in the works and is not good news, but the research being conducted in South Africa has helped.

But what is some reason to be proud, is South Africa has this scheme whereby we have been looking for such problems as it arises since the early days and this is something we did very well and much better than many countries.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Now we have a situation where there is a new variant and the bad news is that it seems to be more easily transmitted than the previous ones.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

This may explain the devastating Covid-19 second wave he says.

The other concern is that the variant has changed in certain ways that mean it 'escapes' as we call it, the immune response.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

This means that if one had the infection in the first wave, this will not provide strong immunity against the new variant virus.

Your immunity against the new variant virus is not good and this is what these studies show. These studies are conducted using blood samples from patients with a history, who have been infected at known time points with the virus.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

In the test tube, these antibodies in the blood sample, are tested for the ability to neutralise the different variants of the virus.

It is a good correlate of immunity, but it is not everything. It only goes that far

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

The encouraging news is that if you had the variant virus during the second wave of infections that would also protect you against the previous variants that we had earlier on last year during the first wave.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

And, of course, the virus is not going back to the early variants, he adds.

The virus is going to change further.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

The study looks into the past, not the future, he notes.

Vaccine developers are now working on keeping up with the changes, he explains.

We hope that in a year or two, we will have an advanced vaccine that would also cover against these variants and then a booster shot for those who have had had it before.

Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview with Prof Preiser in the audio below:




