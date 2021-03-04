Broadcaster Karima Brown succumbs to Covid-19
Brown was a seasoned broadcaster and political analyst who featured regularly on various TV and radio platforms over the years.
She was the host of ‘The Fix’ at 24-hour news channel eNCA and she previously hosted "The Karima Brown Show" on Radio 702.
Media colleagues, political figures, and ordinary South Africans have been paying tribute to Brown since the news of her passing on Thursday morning.
[BREAKING NEWS] Journalist Karima Brown dies of COVID-19. Brown hosted ‘The Fix’ on eNCA. She was admitted to hospital with COVID-19. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qE6Ut51o9y— eNCA (@eNCA) March 4, 2021
Courage and fearlessness personified. May Karina Brown’s soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to her family. Strength and love.— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) March 4, 2021
eNCA is reporting that journalist and broadcaster Karima Brown has died from Covid-19. She had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting the virus. My thoughts with her family and her colleagues. May her memory be for a blessing. #KarimaBrown— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Karima Brown's family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and incredibly fearless. May her soul rest in peace.— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) March 4, 2021
Oh, #KarimaBrown - soldier, journalist, activist, uber interpreter of our maladies. How heart-breaking 💔! And what a Covid-19 wrench. Rest in peace. https://t.co/wZFoeT0J4C— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 4, 2021
I’m saddened by news of the passing away of #KarimaBrown from Covid19 related causes. We worked together when she was executive producer on SAfm’s Am Live .She struck me then as a driven, fearless leader that backed her team. My dua prayers are for her and her family 🥲🤲🏼🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hkyv5QuraK— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) March 4, 2021
Ms Karima Brown’s passing is sudden and heartbreaking. She was a brilliant journalist and now broadcaster. Sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends and colleagues. South African media has lost one of its loudest voice - I’ll miss our robust engagements. pic.twitter.com/kYXd7Ujz22— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 4, 2021
Listening to the news that journalist Karima Brown has died of Covid-19. Worked with her, watched her & listened to her. Condolences to her family and to her wide circle of friends. #KarimaBrown— Jenny Crwys Williams (@jcwLIFE) March 4, 2021
OMG! Karima Brown is no more! This shocked me to the core. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues #RIPKarimaBrown https://t.co/1BfigWWCqJ— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 4, 2021
Still battling to wrap my mind around the news that Karima Brown is no more. This shocked me to the core. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. Thank you for your fearless commitment to necessary conversations #KarimaBrown #RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/M2RaUHeYz3— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 4, 2021
True. She took such good care of me as my editor at Independent years ago. I developed networks because of her. She enjoyed only the best single malt. May she rest in peace. This is really sad. 💔— Babalo (@BabaloNdenze) March 4, 2021
Sad news indeed. Condolences to family and friends. RIP Karima Brown https://t.co/AoUAGupAUP— Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) March 4, 2021
A giant has fallen. @KarimaBrown, a true, sincere and fearless fighter until an untimely end. pic.twitter.com/RWsmYkEB38— Carla Bernardo (@CarlaKatjie) March 4, 2021
Love her or hate her, Karima Brown was a seasoned journalist and a political analyst of note. Death not be proud. She'll be solely missed. #RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/1f9S8D9jUn— Secretary of Black Twiitter (@Prince_SA2021) March 4, 2021
#RIPKarimaBrown— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 4, 2021
eNCA reporting that #KarimaBrown has passed on due to Covid-19
Condolences to Karima’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/drp1Lv7JE8
