'We'll be ready' - Cape Town keen to host final leg of 2021 World Rugby Sevens





The City of Cape Town says it's pleased that the series will be returning later this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The City's JP Smith says the announcement shows that the global community has confidence in Cape Town's ability to host a world-class sporting event with high standards for health and safety.

The events industry has been disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings.

According to Smith, international event organisers are starting to book events in Cape Town scheduled for September onwards.

He says it's too soon to tell whether the final leg of the Rugby Sevens Series - taking place between 10 and 12 December - will be a bubble event or if it will have spectators.

The nature of the events scheduled for later this year will be influenced by lockdown regulations, the extent of the vaccine rollout, and the rate of Covid-19 infections.

Our job is to be ready. There are still details that Rugby South Africa needs to thresh out... but from our side, we will certainly make sure that we are ready. If there are additional Covid-19 protocols that we need to supplement, we are ready to do that. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We're experimenting and making sure that we have our act together in terms of bubble events, if that is what the scenario requires, we'll be ready for it. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The bottom line here is that the international community has started to have a return in confidence in Cape Town. These events are a really big contributor to our economy... We are keen to see this sector get up and working again. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

It's very good news because that means the major event organisers are starting to return. There is expectation and anticipation that we will be doing major events again later this year. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

