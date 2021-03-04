Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses





City of Cape Town Law Enforcement director Robbie Roberts says the authorities need more statements and criminal cases opened in order to curb alleged extortion in Cape Town.

Last week, a Happy Valley resident named John told CapeTalk about an alleged extortion racket run by the Codeta Taxi Association in the area.

John alleged that taxi owners were confiscating car keys belonging to private residents and issuing "fines" to vehicle owners hired to transport workers in the area.

Roberts says he deployed additional metro police and law enforcement officers in Happy Valley after receiving information from John via CapeTalk.

However, it appears that the beefed-up police presence has halted the alleged extortion racket in the area.

Roberts believes that extortion is rife across Cape Town but he explains that law enforcement officials need more information from the public.

"If people don't want to register a criminal case because they are afraid for their own life, they can provide us with an affidavit in order to investigate it immediately and open an inquiry file. We need to provide this information to SAPS", he tells CapeTalk.

We had metro police, traffic, and law enforcement deployed in that area around the taxi rank. Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

The problem with extortion is that we don't have people coming forward to register cases at SAPS. Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

I spoke to John yesterday and he indicated to me that after our intervention some of the actions by Codeta subsided. I have asked him for a statement... We need to have a statement or affidavit from a complainant. Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

I can tell you that it's not only the Happy Valley area, it's happening all over Cape Town. Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

