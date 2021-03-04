Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Stats SA releases results of the 2020 household travel survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 16:20
Zondo investigators, lawyers not paid for 5 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Concerns over reduced number of fire engines in Joburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:55
Its National Grammar Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku - Lecturer in the Dept of English at UCT and Award-winning poet
Today at 17:05
Crime Intelligence: Night of the long knives sees Peter Jacobs fall
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist @News24
Today at 17:10
Covid-19 in South Africa: One year later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Update on the status of Vaccines in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:45
SU researchers reimagine housing post COVID-19 with a return to the kraal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sharne Bloem - Project Leader - Team Mahali
Today at 18:09
ZOOM : Santam walloped by pandemic claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:13
FirstRand Group sees an 20% jump in half-year profit and payout dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Liberty Holdings Annual results for 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Expectations from your side hustles
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author o How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
An app that let's you buy shares as you make purchases at stores
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Why, What, How - are you in business?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Are you switching yourself poor?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism' Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media. 4 March 2021 3:18 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today' Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability. 4 March 2021 11:27 AM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses

4 March 2021 12:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Robbie Roberts
Extortion
Law Enforcement
Codeta
taxi bosses
taxi association
extortion rackets

Cape Town residents have been urged to report alleged extortion by the taxi industry in various communities across the city.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement director Robbie Roberts says the authorities need more statements and criminal cases opened in order to curb alleged extortion in Cape Town.

Last week, a Happy Valley resident named John told CapeTalk about an alleged extortion racket run by the Codeta Taxi Association in the area.

John alleged that taxi owners were confiscating car keys belonging to private residents and issuing "fines" to vehicle owners hired to transport workers in the area.

RELATED: Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Roberts says he deployed additional metro police and law enforcement officers in Happy Valley after receiving information from John via CapeTalk.

However, it appears that the beefed-up police presence has halted the alleged extortion racket in the area.

Roberts believes that extortion is rife across Cape Town but he explains that law enforcement officials need more information from the public.

"If people don't want to register a criminal case because they are afraid for their own life, they can provide us with an affidavit in order to investigate it immediately and open an inquiry file. We need to provide this information to SAPS", he tells CapeTalk.

We had metro police, traffic, and law enforcement deployed in that area around the taxi rank.

Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

The problem with extortion is that we don't have people coming forward to register cases at SAPS.

Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

I spoke to John yesterday and he indicated to me that after our intervention some of the actions by Codeta subsided. I have asked him for a statement... We need to have a statement or affidavit from a complainant.

Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

I can tell you that it's not only the Happy Valley area, it's happening all over Cape Town.

Robbie Roberts, Director of Law Enforcement - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:




4 March 2021 12:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Robbie Roberts
Extortion
Law Enforcement
Codeta
taxi bosses
taxi association
extortion rackets

More from Local

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

4 March 2021 3:18 PM

Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz

4 March 2021 2:10 PM

Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"

4 March 2021 1:55 PM

Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm

4 March 2021 1:54 PM

An unknown number of crocodiles escaped from a Bonnievale farm in the Western Cape and a frantic search is underway to recapture them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor

4 March 2021 1:04 PM

Port Elizabeth is one of several towns in the Eastern Cape which has had a name change and will now be called Gqeberha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions

4 March 2021 11:50 AM

Standard Bank says it has identified all of the customers affected by duplicate card transactions and will reverse the money by Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We'll be ready' - Cape Town keen to host final leg of 2021 World Rugby Sevens

4 March 2021 10:51 AM

World Rugby has announced a shortened HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series that's scheduled to finish in Cape Town in December 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trigger is a new on-demand national emergency services app

4 March 2021 9:49 AM

Trigger CEO explains how the app works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Broadcaster Karima Brown succumbs to Covid-19

4 March 2021 9:35 AM

Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died of Covid-19 complications according to her employer eNCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions

Local

"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor

Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Jooste charged in Germany over accounting violations - report

4 March 2021 3:45 PM

CT police arrest man for stabbing wife to death while she was driving

4 March 2021 3:33 PM

Great croc escape cut short as WC officials recapture 7 more reptiles

4 March 2021 2:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA