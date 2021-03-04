'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions
The bank issued a statement on Twitter on Thursday stating that it was aware of the system glitch that's caused some of its customers to have card transactions deducted from their accounts more than once.
It has apologised for the double debits.
[UPDATE]: We are aware that some recent cheque card transactions have been deducted more than once. We have identified all affected customers and will reverse all affected transactions and associated fees by tomorrow at the latest. We apologise for the inconvenience. https://t.co/9h3zLuNbx8— StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 4, 2021
We are aware that recent credit and debit card transactions have been deducted more than once. We are addressing urgently and all affected transactions will be reversed as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.— StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 4, 2021
Standard Bank users have been airing their frustrations on Twitter.
Standard Bank what the actual hell??? Looked through my account this morning and transactions from the 26th of Feb had double debited! I’m so relieved now this appears to be a glitch but damn, how’s that for a heart attack in the morning!— Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) March 4, 2021
I really don’t have the energy to deal with Standard Bank rn— 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒂. (@cnehshuga) March 4, 2021
I’ve been trying to call Standard Bank all morning. I want my money back 😭 https://t.co/gUuhBx85MD— Mpho M (@mphomahlangu) March 4, 2021
Standard bank customers go check your statements, they are cooking up transactions, all my transactions are duplicated....WTF— iDyankazi✨🌈🌈 (@cee_lombardi) March 4, 2021
Standard Bank giving us heart palpitations so early in the morning 😭— Mbali Dladla (@mbarlieydladla) March 4, 2021
Standard Bank is duplicating transactions. Please check your statements. 😲— Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) March 4, 2021
Has anyone been debited twice from standard bank of payments made days ago ?— Paida (@Pai_Chi16) March 4, 2021
I'm so annoyed with Standard Bank😒— Mbali Dladla (@mbarlieydladla) March 4, 2021
Now I have to deal with Standard Bank wtf 😭😭😭, why couldn’t they duplicate the incomings 😭💔— Malum Taps 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@taps_mufc) March 4, 2021
People who haven’t noticed the money in their Standard Bank accounts disappearing have nice life problems.— K G A L A L E L O 💎 (@kgalalelo_km) March 4, 2021
Lol calm down Standard Bank is fixing the issue pic.twitter.com/aoeACfjPmD— Mr. Vu (@VuMSN1) March 4, 2021
Source : EWN
More from Local
Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'
Tribute messages from those who worked closely with veteran journalist Karima Brown have been pouring in on social media.Read More
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"
Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.Read More
Crocs on the loose! Traps set up to catch crocodiles that escaped from WC farm
An unknown number of crocodiles escaped from a Bonnievale farm in the Western Cape and a frantic search is underway to recapture them.Read More
"I'm not joining you from Gqeberha, I'm joining you from Port Elizabeth" - Mayor
Port Elizabeth is one of several towns in the Eastern Cape which has had a name change and will now be called Gqeberha.Read More
Locals urged to come forward to report alleged extortion by Codeta taxi bosses
Cape Town residents have been urged to report alleged extortion by the taxi industry in various communities across the city.Read More
'We'll be ready' - Cape Town keen to host final leg of 2021 World Rugby Sevens
World Rugby has announced a shortened HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series that's scheduled to finish in Cape Town in December 2021.Read More
Trigger is a new on-demand national emergency services app
Trigger CEO explains how the app works.Read More
Broadcaster Karima Brown succumbs to Covid-19
Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died of Covid-19 complications according to her employer eNCA.Read More
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More