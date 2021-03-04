'I want my money back' - Irate clients slam Standard Bank for double deductions





The bank issued a statement on Twitter on Thursday stating that it was aware of the system glitch that's caused some of its customers to have card transactions deducted from their accounts more than once.

It has apologised for the double debits.

[UPDATE]: We are aware that some recent cheque card transactions have been deducted more than once. We have identified all affected customers and will reverse all affected transactions and associated fees by tomorrow at the latest. We apologise for the inconvenience. https://t.co/9h3zLuNbx8 — StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 4, 2021

We are aware that recent credit and debit card transactions have been deducted more than once. We are addressing urgently and all affected transactions will be reversed as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience. — StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 4, 2021

Standard Bank users have been airing their frustrations on Twitter.

Standard Bank what the actual hell??? Looked through my account this morning and transactions from the 26th of Feb had double debited! I’m so relieved now this appears to be a glitch but damn, how’s that for a heart attack in the morning! — Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) March 4, 2021

I really don’t have the energy to deal with Standard Bank rn — 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒂. (@cnehshuga) March 4, 2021

I’ve been trying to call Standard Bank all morning. I want my money back 😭 https://t.co/gUuhBx85MD — Mpho M (@mphomahlangu) March 4, 2021

Standard bank customers go check your statements, they are cooking up transactions, all my transactions are duplicated....WTF — iDyankazi✨‍🌈🌈 (@cee_lombardi) March 4, 2021

Standard Bank giving us heart palpitations so early in the morning 😭 — Mbali Dladla (@mbarlieydladla) March 4, 2021

Standard Bank is duplicating transactions. Please check your statements. 😲 — Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) March 4, 2021

Has anyone been debited twice from standard bank of payments made days ago ? — Paida (@Pai_Chi16) March 4, 2021

I'm so annoyed with Standard Bank😒 — Mbali Dladla (@mbarlieydladla) March 4, 2021

Now I have to deal with Standard Bank wtf 😭😭😭, why couldn’t they duplicate the incomings 😭💔 — Malum Taps 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@taps_mufc) March 4, 2021

People who haven’t noticed the money in their Standard Bank accounts disappearing have nice life problems. — K G A L A L E L O 💎 (@kgalalelo_km) March 4, 2021

Lol calm down Standard Bank is fixing the issue pic.twitter.com/aoeACfjPmD — Mr. Vu (@VuMSN1) March 4, 2021