Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab





Country music legend Dolly Parton has received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine that she helped to fund.

Last year the singer donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.

While receiving the vaccine Parton broke into song, changing the the words of her hit song 'Jolene' to 'vaccine'.

Click the video below to watch:

"Vaccine / Vaccine / I'm begging of you please don't hesitate." she sings in the video.

"I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal," said the country singer.

And while the Queen of Country is encouraging Americans not to 'hesitate' in getting the jab, the Queen of England has added her voice to calls for British citizens to get vaccinated.

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II took part in a video call with health officials leading the deployment of Covid vaccination across the UK, during which she said her own vaccination "didn't hurt at all".