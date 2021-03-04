Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab
Country music legend Dolly Parton has received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine that she helped to fund.
Last year the singer donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.
While receiving the vaccine Parton broke into song, changing the the words of her hit song 'Jolene' to 'vaccine'.
Click the video below to watch:
"Vaccine / Vaccine / I'm begging of you please don't hesitate." she sings in the video.
"I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal," said the country singer.
And while the Queen of Country is encouraging Americans not to 'hesitate' in getting the jab, the Queen of England has added her voice to calls for British citizens to get vaccinated.
Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II took part in a video call with health officials leading the deployment of Covid vaccination across the UK, during which she said her own vaccination "didn't hurt at all".
Source : @DollyParton/Twitter
More from World
Sanitisers can become resistant to bacteria
A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.Read More
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique
A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.Read More
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time
Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.Read More
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.Read More
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents
Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'.Read More
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.Read More
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case
The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce.Read More
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic
The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.Read More
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home
The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz
Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch.Read More
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?"
Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town.Read More
[WATCH] Video shows late Maya Angelou honouring 'beautiful' Xhosa language
In the footage, the poet and writer can be heard pronouncing the distinctive 'clicks' and calling isiXhosa a 'wonderful language'.Read More
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity
A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter.Read More
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics
Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here
Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and femicide.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests Breakers Brunch at the Radisson, the drive-in cinema, or get down to the Novalis Thrift Fest in Wynberg.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha.Read More